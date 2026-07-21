Edward Stourton, a veteran BBC broadcaster with over 40 years in journalism, died on Saturday, July 19, 2026

The veteran journalist was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014 and continued working throughout his illness

Colleagues and BBC executives paid tribute to his intelligence, warmth, and unmatched broadcasting range

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Edward Stourton, one of Britain's most respected broadcast journalists and media broadcasters, has passed away following a 12-year battle with cancer.

Veteran BBC broadcaster Edward Stourton passes away after a 12-year battle with cancer. Photo source: UGC, MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP, Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The BBC confirmed the late Edward Stourton's passing in a formal statement, noting that he died on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the age of 68, surrounded by his family after living with prostate cancer for more than a decade.

The deceased veteran BBC broadcaster had first been diagnosed with the severe medical issue in 2014.

Despite the illness, he remained active in broadcasting throughout that period, a testament to his commitment to the profession to which he had devoted his life.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Edward Stourton is below:

Who was BBC broadcaster Edward Stourton?

Stourton's career stretched across more than four decades, taking him from the founding days of Channel 4 News in 1982, where he served as the programme's first Washington Correspondent from 1986, to some of the most prominent roles at the BBC.

The British journalist's work spanned flagship programmes, including Panorama, Assignment, Correspondent, and Radio 4's call-in show, "Call Ed Stourton".

He also presented BBC One's "One O'Clock News", "The World at One", and "Sunday", in addition to the flagship morning programme "Today".

Among his most defining moments as a reporter was being one of the first journalists to arrive in New York following the September 11 terror attacks in 2001, a reflection of his status as a frontline correspondent trusted with the biggest stories of his era.

Edward Stourton's demise stirs sad reactions

Edward Stourton's demise has evoked sadness among many, including his colleagues in the British media landscape.

Jonathan Munro, Interim CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, shared a personal memory of working alongside Stourton early in his career.

"It's far too soon to lose Ed. I worked as his producer when he was ITN's Diplomatic Editor — unflappable then and ever after," he said.

Munro also recalled Stourton's authoritative analysis of the election of a new Pope years later, describing it as "superb" and noting that few broadcasters could match the breadth of programmes he had presented.

"He leaves a huge gap," Munro added.

Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya called Stourton "an absolutely outstanding broadcaster", while his former Today co-host James Naughtie remembered him for his "warm intelligence and wit", describing him as "one of the best colleagues".

Radio presenter DJ Sly Ziggy passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the sudden passing of DJ Sly Ziggy, a beloved presenter at RITE 90.1 FM, who left a lasting impact on listeners in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

His untimely death sparked waves of heartbreak across social media, with tributes pouring in from fans and colleagues who cherished his warm on-air presence and vibrant personality.

Source: YEN.com.gh