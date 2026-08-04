Ghana's Communications Minister Sam George took to social media on August 4 to celebrate his 14th wedding anniversary

The Ningo-Prampram MP reflected on a marriage he described as the best decision he has ever made, spanning both joy and difficulty

Sam George renewed his commitment to his wife in an emotional message that drew admiration from social media users

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Ghana's Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, popularly known as Sam George, has touched many hearts with a deeply romantic message to his wife as they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

Sam George marks his 14th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute to his wife. Image credit: Sam George

Source: Facebook

Taking to social media, the Ningo-Prampram MP described marrying his wife 14 years ago as "the best decision" of his life.

Sam George's heartfelt message to his wife

"Fourteen years ago, I made the best decision of my life when I promised to walk beside you — and every year since has proven just how right that choice was," he wrote.

Reflecting on their marriage, Sam George acknowledged that their love story has not been perfect, but said that is exactly what makes it special.

"We've built something real together: not the fairytale kind of love that never faces trouble, but the kind that's stronger because of it," he said.

The politician recalled both the joyful and difficult moments they have shared over the years, including celebrations, laughter, adventures, misunderstandings and challenging seasons.

"But through all of it, we chose each other. Again and again," he wrote, adding that he is most proud of the fact that they have continued building their marriage "brick by brick through everything life threw at us."

Sam George also thanked his wife for standing by him through every stage of life.

"You have seen me at my best and my worst, and you've stayed. You've celebrated my wins like they were your own and held me steady through my failures," he said, describing such love as something he never takes for granted.

Renewing his vows through the heartfelt tribute, Sam George promised to remain committed to his wife regardless of what the future holds.

"I'm not just committed to the easy days ahead. I'm committed to all of it... My love for you isn't bound by time. It doesn't fade with years or wear down with difficulty. If anything, it just gets more certain."

"Here's to fourteen years behind us, and to a love that has no expiration date. I love you, today and always."

The touching message has since drawn admiration from many Ghanaians, with fans congratulating the couple on reaching another milestone in their marriage.

The Facebook post of Sam George's message to his wife is below.

President Mahama celebrates 34th anniversary with wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama marked 34 years of marriage to First Lady Lordina Mahama with a public tribute on Facebook.

Mahama described Lordina as a central figure in his personal life, going beyond the role of a spouse.

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Source: YEN.com.gh