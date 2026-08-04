The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a morning weather update for Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Mist and fog patches are expected over coastal, forest, and mountainous areas, while the north faces partly cloudy skies

Thunderstorms and rain are likely to hit parts of the middle, transition, and northern sectors by late afternoon

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2026, warning of mist, fog, and localised thunderstorms at different points throughout the day.

According to GMet, mist and fog patches will develop over coastal, forest, and mountainous zones during the morning hours.

The GMet issues a weather forecast for Tuesday August 4, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The northern sector is forecast to see partly cloudy conditions during the same period.

Afternoon conditions across Ghana

As the morning transitions into the afternoon, conditions are expected to improve across much of the country, with sunny intervals and occasional cloudiness becoming the dominant weather pattern.

However, residents in the middle, transition, and northern sectors should prepare for a shift in conditions as the day draws to a close.

GMet warned that a few locations within those areas are likely to experience thunderstorms or rainfall from the late afternoon into the evening hours.

What Ghanaians should expect

The forecast presents a mixed picture for different parts of the country. Those in coastal and forested areas should exercise caution during the early hours due to reduced visibility caused by fog, particularly on the roads.

Meanwhile, communities in the middle belt and northern regions face the prospect of disruptive rainfall later in the day, which could affect travel and outdoor activities.

GMet regularly issues weather advisories to help Ghanaians plan around changing meteorological conditions, especially during periods when rainfall patterns are active across multiple zones of the country.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Accra floods kills woman and children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children had died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29, 2026.

Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport was disrupted, with authorities urging residents to be cautious.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh