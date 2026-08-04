GMet Weather Forecast for Tuesday August 4: Mist, Fog, and Thunderstorms Expected
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a morning weather update for Tuesday, August 4, 2026
- Mist and fog patches are expected over coastal, forest, and mountainous areas, while the north faces partly cloudy skies
- Thunderstorms and rain are likely to hit parts of the middle, transition, and northern sectors by late afternoon
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2026, warning of mist, fog, and localised thunderstorms at different points throughout the day.
According to GMet, mist and fog patches will develop over coastal, forest, and mountainous zones during the morning hours.
The northern sector is forecast to see partly cloudy conditions during the same period.
Afternoon conditions across Ghana
As the morning transitions into the afternoon, conditions are expected to improve across much of the country, with sunny intervals and occasional cloudiness becoming the dominant weather pattern.
However, residents in the middle, transition, and northern sectors should prepare for a shift in conditions as the day draws to a close.
GMet warned that a few locations within those areas are likely to experience thunderstorms or rainfall from the late afternoon into the evening hours.
What Ghanaians should expect
The forecast presents a mixed picture for different parts of the country. Those in coastal and forested areas should exercise caution during the early hours due to reduced visibility caused by fog, particularly on the roads.
Meanwhile, communities in the middle belt and northern regions face the prospect of disruptive rainfall later in the day, which could affect travel and outdoor activities.
GMet regularly issues weather advisories to help Ghanaians plan around changing meteorological conditions, especially during periods when rainfall patterns are active across multiple zones of the country.
Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:
Accra floods kills woman and children
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children had died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29, 2026.
Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport was disrupted, with authorities urging residents to be cautious.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.