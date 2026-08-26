The UK government published official guidance on what a person receives the moment they are charged with a criminal offence in England and Wales

The guidance outlines the steps that follow a charge sheet, including decisions on bail and the first court appearance at a magistrates' court

The process differs for anyone under 18, with youth courts and local youth offending teams playing a key role in proceedings

Anyone charged with a criminal offence in England and Wales will first receive a charge sheet, according to official guidance published by the UK government.

The document formally sets out the exact nature of the offence the individual faces, giving them a clear written record from the very start of the legal process.

What follows after a charge is made

Once the charge sheet has been handed over, police officers determine what comes next. They decide whether the charged person may leave custody ahead of their court date, potentially with bail conditions attached, or whether they must remain in custody until they appear before a court.

The first scheduled court appearance takes place at a magistrates' court, regardless of whether the case will later be moved to a Crown Court. For minor offences, however, the matter may be resolved entirely without a court appearance through the single justice procedure. Anyone issued with a single justice procedure notice must respond within 21 days.

Different Rules Apply for Under-18s

The process changes considerably for young people under the age of 18. Rather than appearing at a magistrates' court, anyone under 18 who faces a charge will have their first hearing at a youth court. A representative from the local youth offending team will be present to speak with the young person about bail and to help inform the court's decision.

The youth court then weighs three options: granting bail, placing the young person in local authority accommodation, or keeping them in custody until the next hearing, which is typically the trial itself.

The UK government also noted that the guidance applies specifically to England and Wales, with separate rules governing the process in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Source: YEN.com.gh