Anthony Baffoe declined his appointment to the five-member committee tasked with finding a new Black Stars coach

Baffoe was reportedly named to the panel without being properly consulted, alongside ex-GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has accepted Baffoe's withdrawal, with the committee's report due by Friday, October 9

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe has reportedly withdrawn from the five-member committee appointed to identify a new head coach for the Black Stars.

The former Ghana defender declined the role after his name was publicly announced as part of the panel, which was jointly established by the Sports and Recreation Ministry and the Ghana Football Association.

According to Citi Sports, Baffoe communicated his decision not to serve after it emerged that he had not been adequately consulted before the announcement was made.

Anthony Baffoe withdraws from Ghana’s Black Stars coaching search committee. Photo credit: @anthony_baffoe5/Instagram and Brain Mateo Akutei-Azu/GBC/X.

Source: Twitter

Why Baffoe stepped down from Black Stars committee

Despite his withdrawal, Baffoe is understood to remain open to contributing to Ghanaian football in other ways, though he does not wish to participate in the current coaching search process, per Ghanasoccernet.

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has acknowledged and accepted his decision.

The committee, chaired by former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe, also includes former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, high-performance specialist Faisal Chibsah, and football administrator Agbesi Dzakpasu.

The panel is mandated to identify, assess, and recommend a suitable candidate for the vacant coaching position, with a report expected by Friday, October 9.

Black Stars coaching vacancy

The search for a new coach follows Carlos Queiroz's departure from the role after Ghana's troubled start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars suffered defeats to both Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia, results that ultimately proved costly for the Portuguese coach.

With Ghana's next AFCON qualifier against Somalia scheduled for November, football authorities are under pressure to complete the appointment process swiftly.

GFA takes blame for Black Stars’ AFCON struggles

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the GFA has accepted responsibility for the Black Stars’ opening two defeats in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana subsequently parted ways with Carlos Queiroz after losses to Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, leaving the team at the bottom of Group C.

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Source: YEN.com.gh