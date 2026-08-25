US Sets Age Limit for Children Joining Parents in America on Family Visas

The US Department of State confirmed that children must be under 21 and unmarried to qualify under a parent's family-based immigrant visa

Children approaching their 21st birthday risk losing eligibility before their parent's visa process is complete, with a separate petition then required

A federal law called the Child Status Protection Act may preserve eligibility in limited cases, but only a consular officer can determine if it applies

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The United States government has confirmed the conditions children must meet to qualify for immigration alongside a parent or to join a parent already living in the country under a family-based immigrant visa.

According to guidance published by the US Department of State, a child must be under 21 years old, unmarried, and eligible under the specific visa classification held by the parent.

US confirms children under 21 and unmarried qualify for family-based immigrant visas, detailing risks and provisions under the Child Status Protection Act. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Crucially, all three conditions must be satisfied at the point the child enters the United States, not at the time the original application is submitted.

What happens when a child turns 21

Children who are nearing their 21st birthday face a particular risk under the current framework.

If a child reaches that age before the visa process concludes, they lose eligibility under the parent's petition entirely.

In such cases, a new and separate petition must be filed, and the child may face a significant wait before a visa in the relevant category becomes available.

The National Visa Centre may be able to accelerate a case if visas are available in the applicable category before the child's birthday. However, the NVC is unable to fast-track cases in categories where no visa slots are immediately available, meaning some families have limited options once a child begins approaching the threshold.

Child Status Protection Act and its limitations

The US government also drew attention to the Child Status Protection Act, a federal law that applies to a specific set of circumstances. Under this provision, a child may retain eligibility under a parent's petition even after turning 21, depending on the details of their case.

The final determination on whether the law applies rests with a consular officer, who makes that assessment during the parent's visa interview.

The guidance carries particular relevance for families navigating family-based Green Card applications, where processing timelines can stretch over many years. A child who is a teenager when a petition is first filed may be on the verge of the 21-year threshold by the time a visa actually becomes available.

Parents are advised to monitor their children's ages carefully throughout the process and to contact the NVC without delay if a child is at risk of ageing out before the family's case is resolved.

US plans to revoke visas of 200,000 foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had planned to revoke the business and tourist visas of as many as 200,000 foreign nationals who entered the country on short-term travel documents and subsequently lodged asylum claims.

If carried out, the plan would mark the largest single visa revocation exercise in American history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh