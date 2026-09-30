The UK government updated the Appendix T2 Minister of Religion visa route as part of a wider 2026 overhaul of immigration rules

Religious order members received a key exemption from one of the route's long-standing pastoral duty requirements

The financial assessment framework also changed for applicants who do not earn a salary while living in the UK

The United Kingdom government has overhauled the Appendix T2 Minister of Religion visa route, scrapping the upper limit on how long a religious worker can remain in the country under the scheme.

The UK has changed its religious worker visa rules. Photo credit: Geography Photos, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

The updates, published in 2026 as part of a broader statement of changes to UK immigration rules, bring the Minister of Religion route in line with other work-based visa categories already operating without a time cap.

Key changes to T2 Minister of Religion route

Three significant updates came into effect under the revised rules.

Members of religious orders now qualify for an exemption from the requirement that their role must not mainly involve non-pastoral duties. The government confirmed this change followed a formal review of the route.

The financial requirements used to assess both main applicants and their dependants have also been revised, specifically in cases where the applicant is not required to earn the National Minimum Wage. The government acknowledged that some religious workers do not receive a personal salary while living in the UK, and the previous assessment framework did not adequately reflect their circumstances. This adjustment is particularly relevant to members of communal religious communities who pool resources rather than draw individual wages.

The most far-reaching change, however, is the removal of the ceiling on how long a person can remain under the T2 Minister of Religion route. Previously, applicants faced restrictions that limited the total duration of their stay. The government said aligning this route with other work visa categories was the reason for scrapping the limit entirely.

Who the changes apply to

The T2 Minister of Religion route is open to religious workers coming to serve in established religious institutions in the UK. Eligible roles include ministers of religion, missionaries, and members of religious orders.

The removal of the time cap is expected to have the most direct impact on religious workers in long-term postings, who previously had to navigate restrictions on how many years they could remain in the country under this route. With that ceiling now gone, those in extended ministry roles gain greater certainty about their ability to continue their work without interruption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh