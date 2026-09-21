A 28-year-old man reportedly appeared to his family four days after being buried on September 13

John Thomas's family called in a local prophet named Isaya, who reportedly saw the man dressed in a white burial shroud during prayers

Local government officials confirmed the room was empty after residents forced the door open, and the matter has been referred to higher authorities

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A 28-year-old man from Ng'hambi Village in Mpwapwa District, Dodoma Region, Tanzania, has sparked widespread confusion and debate after his family claimed he reappeared nearly a week after being laid to rest, only to disappear from a locked room without a trace.

John Thomas died on September 11 and was laid to rest. Photo: Didas Olang Otieno.

Source: Facebook

John Thomas died on 11 September and was buried two days later, on 13 September. Four days after the funeral, on 17 September, his parents reportedly began seeing him around the family home.

The experience left them so shaken that they reached out to a local prophet named Isaya, asking him to come and pray over the situation.

What John Thomas' family witnessed

During the prayer session, family members say they saw John wearing a white burial shroud. As news of the alleged resurrection spread through the community, large crowds began descending on the family's home.

According to a Tuko.co.ke report, Prophet Isaya instructed the family to confine John to a room, telling them the gathering needed to thin out before he could return to complete what had started. However, the prophet did not come back as promised.

When local government leaders tried to reach him, he indicated he would return but ultimately failed to appear.

Residents, growing increasingly uneasy, eventually forced the door open. The room was empty.

John's mother insists she and other family members physically saw and held her son during the prayers. She also noted that she believes his death was out of the ordinary, pointing out that John fell into water on a farm shortly before he died.

Despite the unresolved situation, the family says it remains in contact with Prophet Isaya and continues to believe he will return to finish what he began.

Tanzanian leaders urge residents to exercise caution

Ng'hambi Street Government Chairperson William Samweli confirmed that local officials visited the scene in person and verified the room was empty after the door was broken down. He urged residents to approach matters of faith carefully, while making clear that local leadership had no intention of interfering with religious belief.

Samweli added that the incident had been reported to higher authorities, who are expected to look into the matter further.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh