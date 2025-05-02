Who is Ramy Youssef's wife? A look into his marriage and love life

Ramy Youssef's wife remains unknown publicly, but reports suggest she is a visual artist from Saudi Arabia. The comedian and actor keeps his wife's details private, rarely sharing particulars about his present and past relationships. Nonetheless, his growing fame has only fueled fans’ curiosity about his love life.

Ramy Youssef's profile summary

Full name Ramy Youssef Gender Male Date of birth 26 March 1991 Age 34 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, USA Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Arabic Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Maysa Youssef Father Farouk Youssef Marital status Married School Rutherford High School University Rutgers University–Newark (did not graduate) Profession Comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director Net worth $2 million Instagram @ramy

Who is Ramy Youssef's wife?

Ramy Youssef is married, but has kept details about his wife private. While her name is not publicly known, her career details and origins are available. Ramy Youssef's wife is a visual artist of Saudi Arabian origin.

According to The New York Times, Ramy met his wife through actress May Calamawy, who plays his sister on Ramy. He references his wife in his 2024 HBO special Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, but never mentions her name. Ramy also told the publication that he avoids being photographed publicly with his wife, as he values her privacy.

I kind of give her privacy.

In October 2022, Ramy briefly talked about his marriage during an interview with The New Yorker magazine:

I almost don't want to say this, because I don't want to be cheesy, but I feel like getting married and working on a relationship is my greatest accomplishment. Without a doubt.

He continued:

That means so much more to me than popularity. It feels weird saying that publicly, but that is how I feel. I want to think about myself more as maybe a dad at some point, as a husband, as a friend.

Unveiling Ramy Youssef's dating history

Youssef has kept his dating history largely private. However, he was rumoured to have dated the Australian actress and singer Maia Mitchell between 2012 and 2014. The pair appeared to confirm their relationship on several occasions.

For example, Mitchell tweeted about Yousef in 2013, but her tweet didn't give much information about their relationship, but raised speculation. On the other hand, Ramy had photos with Mitchell on his old Instagram account, which has since been deleted.

Maia and Youssef have never addressed their alleged past relationship. Mitchell moved on and began dating YouTuber Rudy Mancuso in 2015, a relationship she openly shared on social media. On his part, Youssef revealed to Interview Magazine in 2019 that he had met someone when Ramy premiered.

You know, I met someone right around the time the show [Ramy] was coming out. I was like, oh, man. Do I keep it alive? Or do I have to say, no, it's got to stop because I need to dig into the work? Now I'm like, no. I have to put effort into that, too.

FAQs

Is Ramy Youssef's wife May Calamawy? Ramy is not married to May Calamawy; they are friends and colleagues. She is an actress known for her roles in Ramy and Moon Knight. Is Ramy Youssef's wife Saudi? Yes, the comedian is reportedly married to a woman of Saudi Arabian origin. Ramy Youssef's wife is a visual artist. What is known about Ramy Youssef's relationship? Ramy Youssef is married, but he keeps details about his wife private. They reportedly met in 2019 and married in 2022. Where can you find Ramy Youssef's wife's picture? Ramy Youssef has kept his wife's identity private, and there are no publicly available pictures of her. Who is Ramy Youssef's girlfriend? As of this writing, Ramy doesn't have a girlfriend but a wife. He reportedly dated Australian actress Maia Mitchell between 2012 and 2014. Does Ramy get married in Ramy? Yes, in Ramy Season 2, Ramy gets married to Zainab, but the marriage quickly falls apart after she discovers he cheated on her the night before the wedding. What ethnicity is Ramy? Ramy Youssef is of Egyptian-Arab descent. His father, Farouk Youssef, is Egyptian, while his mother, Maysa, is of Palestinian descent. What is Ramy Youssef famous for? Ramy Youssef is best known for his stand-up comedy and for creating and starring in the Hulu production Ramy. He won a Golden Globe for his performance. What is Ramy Youssef's age? Ramy is 34 years old (as of May 2025). He was born on 26 March 1991.

Ramy Youssef's wife remains out of the public eye. The only information is that she is a visual artist from Saudi Arabia. While her details remain private, her husband is famously known for his stand-up comedy career. Ramy is also a renowned actor, screenwriter, producer, and director.

