An old video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei predicting a major UK air traffic shutdown has resurfaced on social media

The prophet claimed Heathrow Airport would go dark and passengers from Ghana would be unable to enter the UK

A NATS technical failure on September 8 disrupted operations at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and other UK airports

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An old video of Ghanaian prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, in which he described a major shutdown of the United Kingdom's air traffic system, has resurfaced on social media following a severe technical failure that brought chaos to British airports.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's UK air traffic prophecy appears fulfilled after a recent crisis. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Aviation

Source: Facebook

The video, believed to have been recorded earlier in 2026, was reportedly reposted by Prophet Telvin himself after news of the UK aviation crisis broke.

In the recording, he described a vision in which Heathrow Airport shut down completely, with computers at the facility displaying zero.

He further predicted a period of more than 24 hours without functional air traffic control, leaving passengers stranded and barring some travellers from entering the UK.

He made specific reference to passengers travelling from Ghana, saying they would be unable to land as a result of the disruption.

UK aviation crisis triggers renewed attention

The video's recirculation comes in the wake of a significant technical failure at the National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which began on Tuesday, 8 September.

A fault within NATS' flight-processing system triggered widespread disruption across multiple airports, with Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham among those most severely affected.

Initial figures put the number of cancelled flights at over 600.

The situation worsened considerably over the following 24 hours, with cancellations climbing past 1,000 and eventually surpassing 1,750 as airlines struggled to restore normal operations.

Thousands of passengers faced prolonged delays, missed connections and uncertainty over travel plans.

NATS response and government reaction

NATS confirmed that a fix had been applied to the affected system and that a cyberattack had been ruled out as a cause, with chief executive Martin Rolfe making that clarification publicly.

Rolfe was subsequently summoned by UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander to account for the failure.

Against that backdrop, the resurfaced video of Prophet Telvin drew considerable attention online, with a section of social media users drawing parallels between his earlier statements and the events that unfolded at British airports.

The Facebook video of Telvin Sowah delivering the prophecy is below.

Telvin Sowah prophesies oil discovery in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei’s prophecy of a major oil discovery in Ghana.

He claimed that a minor earthquake could signal the development and urged people in the oil sector to prepare financially.

The prophecy has drawn attention because it links an unexpected natural event to Ghana’s potential economic transformation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh