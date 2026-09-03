Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei issued a fresh prophecy on September 2, 2026, warning of an alleged sabotage targeting Ghana's security sector

The prophet directed attention to the Interior Ministry, National Security, and the police administration as the focal points of the alleged scheme

Prophet Telvin also raised the possibility that the Inspector-General of Police could be removed amid the developments he foresees

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has issued a new prophecy warning of an alleged sabotage within the administration of President John Dramani Mahama, this time centring his claims on Ghana's security sector.

Prophet Telvin Sowah names 3 institutions in new sabotage prophecy against the Mahama Government. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Trends Gh

Source: Facebook

In a video circulated on 2 September 2026, the prophet identified the Interior Ministry, National Security, and the police administration as the three areas where he expects significant developments to unfold.

He warned that what he characterised as a "sabotage game" was set to begin within those institutions and could lead to revelations that would stun the public.

Prophet Telvin's warning to security institutions

"The next sabotage is going to begin. There are going to be discoveries that will blow people's minds," Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei said in the video.

He urged officials within the named institutions to remain alert, describing the alleged scheme as a "deep operation" orchestrated by certain individuals.

The prophet stressed that those who might eventually call for the removal of officials would not necessarily be the source of the problem, suggesting the issue runs deeper within the broader security structure.

Among his more specific claims, Prophet Telvin raised the prospect of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) being removed from office, predicting that a new police chief could be appointed following a chain of events he did not specify in detail.

Prophet Telvin's earlier GoldBod prophecy

The latest statement follows an earlier prophecy in which Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei warned of alleged sabotage involving the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

His decision to now focus on the security sector has drawn attention, with observers noting the shift from economic institutions to those responsible for law and order.

The prophet added that while the alleged sabotage could persist for several years, it would ultimately come to an end, and he called on the government to exercise caution throughout the period.

The X video of Prophet Telvin is below.

Prophet Telvin prophecies major oil discovery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy regarding a significant oil discovery that could lead to an economic boom for Ghana.

His assertions surrounding an impending minor earthquake as a catalyst for this discovery add an intriguing dimension to the narrative, prompting discussions on Ghana's potential resource wealth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh