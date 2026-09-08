Ghanaian musician Keche Joshua raised concerns about the high cost of domestic flights between Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi

The award-winning musician said a return trip on a domestic route could cost travellers between GH¢5,000 and GH¢6,000

He also described some major roads connecting Accra to other regions as death traps, calling on the Ministry of Roads and Housing to act

Ghanaian musician Keche Joshua has spoken out against the rising cost of domestic air travel in Ghana, warning that ordinary citizens are being priced out of flying between major cities.

Keche Joshua calls out the high cost of domestic flights and poor roads in Ghana. Image credit: John Dramani Mahama, Keche Joshua

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on his social media pages on Sunday, September 6, 2026, the musician raised alarm over the fares charged on domestic routes, particularly flights connecting Accra to Kumasi and Takoradi.

Keche Joshua on domestic flight costs

According to the musician, anyone planning a return trip on those routes should budget between GH¢5,000 and GH¢6,000 for flights alone.

He argued that the amounts are unjustifiably high, particularly given the quality of service passengers receive on board.

Keche Joshua said travellers paying those fares should not expect decent meals or adequate comfort to match what they are spending.

His comments tap into a broader frustration among Ghanaians over the affordability of domestic travel, a recurring conversation as regional connectivity remains a challenge across the country.

Keche Joshua describes roads as death traps

Beyond air travel, Keche Joshua extended his criticism to the state of roads linking the capital to other parts of Ghana.

He specifically highlighted routes to the Ashanti Region and the Western Region, describing conditions along those corridors as dangerous for motorists.

The musician used the phrase "death traps" to characterise some of those roads, warning that travellers risk encountering accidents when using them.

He stressed that the situation demands urgent intervention to protect the lives of both drivers and passengers who rely on those routes daily.

Keche Joshua directed his appeal at the Ministry of Roads and Housing, urging authorities to prioritise road rehabilitation to reduce the risk of accidents and ease the burden on commuters travelling between regions.

His remarks come at a time when concerns over the state of infrastructure and the cost of inter-regional travel continue to feature in public discourse among road users and transport stakeholders in Ghana.

The X video of Keche Joshua is below.

Man fumes over soaring domestic flight cost

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a Ghanaian citizen's frustration regarding soaring domestic flight prices, which have dramatically increased despite reductions in operational costs.

This situation has prompted widespread discussions about fairness in pricing, as many passengers feel burdened by the steep costs of air travel in comparison to regulated transport fares.

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Source: YEN.com.gh