UK Youth Mobility Visa: 4 Countries Whose Citizens Aged 18-35 Can Apply
- The UK government published the eligibility criteria for its Youth Mobility Scheme visa, naming the four countries whose citizens can apply
- Citizens aged 18 to 35 from the qualifying countries can live, work, and study in the UK for up to two years without a prior job offer
- African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are not included on the eligibility list
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The United Kingdom government has officially outlined who qualifies for its Youth Mobility Scheme visa, naming only four countries whose nationals are currently eligible to apply.
According to the published criteria, citizens from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Korea can apply for the scheme, provided they fall within the specified age bracket. Applicants must be at least 18 years old when their visa becomes active and no older than 35 at the time they submit their application.
Who qualifies for the UK Youth Mobility visa
The age requirement comes with two notable clarifications. A person under 18 may still submit an application, as long as their visa start date falls on or after their 18th birthday. Similarly, someone who turns 36 after applying but before their visa begins remains eligible, provided they were 35 or younger on the day they applied.
The Youth Mobility Scheme operates as a points-based route, allowing young people from qualifying nations to live, work, and study in the UK for a period of up to two years. One of its most attractive features is that applicants do not need a confirmed job offer before travelling, giving them considerable flexibility upon arrival.
African countries not included in the scheme
The published eligibility list makes no mention of any African nation. Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and all other African countries are currently unable to access this particular visa route.
Those from the continent who wish to live and work temporarily in the United Kingdom will need to explore alternative visa pathways, as the Youth Mobility Scheme remains closed to African nationals under the current framework.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh