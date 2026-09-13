The UK government published the eligibility criteria for its Youth Mobility Scheme visa, naming the four countries whose citizens can apply

Citizens aged 18 to 35 from the qualifying countries can live, work, and study in the UK for up to two years without a prior job offer

African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are not included on the eligibility list

The United Kingdom government has officially outlined who qualifies for its Youth Mobility Scheme visa, naming only four countries whose nationals are currently eligible to apply.

The UK names the countries that are eligible for the Youth Mobility Visa for those under age 35. Photo credit: Getty Images Source: UGC

Source: Getty Images

According to the published criteria, citizens from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Korea can apply for the scheme, provided they fall within the specified age bracket. Applicants must be at least 18 years old when their visa becomes active and no older than 35 at the time they submit their application.

Who qualifies for the UK Youth Mobility visa

The age requirement comes with two notable clarifications. A person under 18 may still submit an application, as long as their visa start date falls on or after their 18th birthday. Similarly, someone who turns 36 after applying but before their visa begins remains eligible, provided they were 35 or younger on the day they applied.

The Youth Mobility Scheme operates as a points-based route, allowing young people from qualifying nations to live, work, and study in the UK for a period of up to two years. One of its most attractive features is that applicants do not need a confirmed job offer before travelling, giving them considerable flexibility upon arrival.

African countries not included in the scheme

The published eligibility list makes no mention of any African nation. Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and all other African countries are currently unable to access this particular visa route.

Those from the continent who wish to live and work temporarily in the United Kingdom will need to explore alternative visa pathways, as the Youth Mobility Scheme remains closed to African nationals under the current framework.

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Source: YEN.com.gh