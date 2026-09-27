Spain's government confirmed only one African nation on its reduced two-year residency citizenship list

Most foreign nationals must wait 10 years for Spanish citizenship, making Equatorial Guinea's inclusion a rare and significant advantage

Applicants from Equatorial Guinea must still meet three core requirements, including passing a sociocultural integration test

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Equatorial Guinea holds a unique distinction on the African continent: its nationals can apply for Spanish citizenship after just two years of legal residency, compared to the decade-long wait required of most other foreign nationals.

Equitorial Guinea eligible for citizenship in two years. Photo credit: Antonio Hugo Photo/ Getty Images

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Spain's Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts confirmed this through the country's official nationality page, which details the various routes available to foreign citizens seeking to become Spanish nationals.

How Spain's residency requirement works

Under the standard residency route, most nationalities must complete a continuous 10-year period of legal residence before qualifying for Spanish nationality. Refugees benefit from a shorter five-year window. However, a specific group of countries is entitled to a reduced two-year residency period.

That group includes nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Portugal, persons of Sephardic origin, and Equatorial Guinea. Among all African nations, Equatorial Guinea is the only one to appear on this list.

The historical relationship between Spain and Equatorial Guinea accounts for the country's inclusion. Equatorial Guinea is Spain's only former colony in sub-Saharan Africa, and Spanish remains one of the country's official languages today, a legacy that has shaped the two nations' enduring ties.

What applicants from Equatorial Guinea must show

Qualifying for citizenship through residency requires more than simply living in Spain for the prescribed period. All applicants, regardless of which residency window applies to them, must satisfy three conditions.

First, their residency must have been continuous and legally authorised in the period immediately preceding their application.

Second, they must demonstrate good civic behaviour, evidenced by a clean criminal record from their country of origin.

Third, they must show integration into Spanish society by sitting assessments administered by the Instituto Cervantes, covering knowledge of Spain's constitution and culture.

Because Equatorial Guinea is a Spanish-speaking country, its nationals are exempt from the language component of these tests. They are, however, still required to complete the sociocultural assessment alongside other applicants.

4 routes for Spanish citizenship through naturalisation

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about the four official routes foreigners could use to obtain Spanish citizenship through naturalisation.

The pathways included family ties, exceptional contributions, legal residency and long-term possession of Spanish nationality in good faith.

One of the most compelling routes is linked to Spain’s Historical and Democratic Memory laws, which opened opportunities for descendants of Spaniards who lost or renounced their nationality after persecution and exile.

For many non-EU nationals, however, the residency route remains the most accessible path to a Spanish passport.

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Source: YEN.com.gh