Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed three categories of foreign nationals who qualify for the Special Residency Status

Successful applicants receive a dedicated Armenian passport valid for 10 years and enjoy broad legal rights within the country

Genocide survivors qualify through a simplified process and have their application fee waived entirely

Armenia has opened a pathway for select groups of foreign nationals to obtain a dedicated residency passport, valid for ten years, granting holders extensive legal protections within the country.

Armenia names three categories of foreigners who can obtain a 10-year residence passport. Photo credit: Ludovic Marin, WestWindGraphics

Source: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia confirmed the eligibility criteria in its official guidance. The status itself is granted directly by the Prime Minister of Armenia and is governed by legislation that dates back to 1994, later updated under the Law on Aliens.

Who Qualifies for Armenia's Special Residency Status

Three distinct groups of foreigners are eligible to apply. The first category covers foreign citizens of Armenian descent. The second includes distinguished individuals who have rendered significant services to the Armenian state or nation, or who are actively involved in economic or cultural activities within the country. The third group comprises survivors of the Armenian Genocide, who benefit from a simplified application process and pay no application fee.

What the Special Armenian Passport Offers Holders

Once granted, the Special Armenian Passport removes the need to obtain an entry visa before travelling to Armenia. Holders living in the country are protected under Armenian law and carry nearly the same rights and obligations as Armenian citizens, with three notable exceptions: they cannot vote, stand for public office, or join political organisations. They are also exempt from service in the Armenian National Army.

It is worth noting that the passport does not lift visa requirements for travel to Commonwealth of Independent States countries or other destinations. For those journeys, holders must continue to travel on their national passport from their country of citizenship.

How to Apply for the Special Armenian Passport

Foreign nationals residing outside Armenia should submit their application documents to the Armenian Embassy or Consulate in their country of residence. Where no local Armenian diplomatic mission exists, applicants are advised to contact the nearest available mission.

Those already living in Armenia should submit applications directly to the Migration and Citizenship Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, based at 17/10 Building, 4th District, Davtashen, Yerevan 0054. The office can be reached by telephone at +374 10-370264.

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Source: YEN.com.gh