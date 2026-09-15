Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

EU Lists 51 African Countries Whose Citizens Must Have a Schengen Visa to Enter Europe
Europe

EU Lists 51 African Countries Whose Citizens Must Have a Schengen Visa to Enter Europe

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • The European Union published an official regulation listing all nationalities required to hold a valid visa before entering any of the 29 Schengen member states
  • 51 African countries appear on the mandatory visa list, meaning citizens cannot board flights to France, Germany, Spain, Italy, or the Netherlands without prior approval
  • A Schengen visa allows holders to stay within the area for up to 90 days in any 180 days, but applicants must meet several documentation requirements

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The European Union has published a formal regulation outlining which nationalities must secure a visa before entering the Schengen Area, and citizens of 51 African countries are firmly on that list.

Schengen visa requirements, EU visa regulations, African countries requiring Schengen visa, Schengen visa application, Schengen Area entry requirements, visa requirements for African citizens, Schengen visa 90 days, European travel visa
The EU lists the African countries whose citizens need a Schengen visa to visit European countries. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The regulation divides third countries into two groups: those whose nationals require advance visa approval and those who may travel freely into the Schengen zone.

For the vast majority of African nations, travel to Europe begins with a mandatory visit to an embassy or consulate.

Read also

Europe names 29 countries whose citizens are not required to apply for EES registration

51 African countries on the EU's mandatory visa list

The full list of African countries whose citizens must hold a valid Schengen visa before crossing EU external borders includes;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Benin
  4. Botswana
  5. Burkina Faso
  6. Burundi
  7. Cameroon
  8. Cape Verde
  9. Central African Republic
  10. Chad
  11. Comoros
  12. Côte d'Ivoire
  13. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  14. Djibouti
  15. Egypt
  16. Equatorial Guinea
  17. Eritrea
  18. Eswatini
  19. Ethiopia
  20. Gabon
  21. The Gambia
  22. Ghana
  23. Guinea
  24. Guinea-Bissau
  25. Kenya
  26. Lesotho
  27. Liberia
  28. Libya
  29. Madagascar
  30. Malawi
  31. Mali
  32. Mauritania
  33. Morocco
  34. Mozambique
  35. Namibia
  36. Niger
  37. Nigeria
  38. Rwanda,
  39. São Tomé and Príncipe
  40. Senegal
  41. Sierra Leone
  42. Somalia
  43. South Africa
  44. South Sudan
  45. Sudan
  46. Tanzania
  47. Togo
  48. Tunisia
  49. Uganda
  50. Zambia
  51. Zimbabwe

Nationals from these countries are barred from boarding flights or crossing into any Schengen member state, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, without a visa obtained in advance.

What the Schengen Visa Process Involves

A Schengen visa is a short-stay travel authorisation covering up to 90 days within any 180-day window across the 29-country zone. According to the EU, the Schengen Area comprises 25 of the 27 EU member states alongside Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Read also

New Zealand names 57 countries whose citizens can enter visa-free

Applicants typically must submit a valid passport, a detailed travel itinerary, proof of accommodation, travel insurance, and documentation showing they have enough funds to cover their stay. Each application is processed through the embassy or consulate of the primary destination country.

It is worth noting that African travellers are not alone in facing these requirements. The same regulation applies to nationals from China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Turkey, and several other countries across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Technical schools ghana Ankara styles World cup 2026 Will sonbuchner Julie lauren curtis