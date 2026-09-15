The European Union published an official regulation listing all nationalities required to hold a valid visa before entering any of the 29 Schengen member states

51 African countries appear on the mandatory visa list, meaning citizens cannot board flights to France, Germany, Spain, Italy, or the Netherlands without prior approval

A Schengen visa allows holders to stay within the area for up to 90 days in any 180 days, but applicants must meet several documentation requirements

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The European Union has published a formal regulation outlining which nationalities must secure a visa before entering the Schengen Area, and citizens of 51 African countries are firmly on that list.

The EU lists the African countries whose citizens need a Schengen visa to visit European countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The regulation divides third countries into two groups: those whose nationals require advance visa approval and those who may travel freely into the Schengen zone.

For the vast majority of African nations, travel to Europe begins with a mandatory visit to an embassy or consulate.

51 African countries on the EU's mandatory visa list

The full list of African countries whose citizens must hold a valid Schengen visa before crossing EU external borders includes;

Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros Côte d'Ivoire Democratic Republic of the Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon The Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe Senegal Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

Nationals from these countries are barred from boarding flights or crossing into any Schengen member state, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, without a visa obtained in advance.

What the Schengen Visa Process Involves

A Schengen visa is a short-stay travel authorisation covering up to 90 days within any 180-day window across the 29-country zone. According to the EU, the Schengen Area comprises 25 of the 27 EU member states alongside Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Applicants typically must submit a valid passport, a detailed travel itinerary, proof of accommodation, travel insurance, and documentation showing they have enough funds to cover their stay. Each application is processed through the embassy or consulate of the primary destination country.

It is worth noting that African travellers are not alone in facing these requirements. The same regulation applies to nationals from China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Turkey, and several other countries across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh