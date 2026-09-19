Bishop Titi Offei shared a photo outside Royal Holloway, University of London, marking a major milestone for his daughter

The proud parents posed alongside their daughter at the prestigious Victorian institution in Egham, Surrey, England

Ghanaians flooded the comments to congratulate the family on investing in their daughter's education

Bishop Titi Offei has sent Ghanaians into a celebratory mood after sharing a photo at Royal Holloway, University of London, where his daughter has begun her university journey.

The Ghanaian bishop posted the image on Facebook on 19 September 2026, capturing the family's proud moment outside the institution's iconic Victorian red-brick building in Egham, Surrey. The three of them posed together, with the grand architecture of one of the UK's most recognisable campuses serving as a fitting backdrop for the occasion.

Bishop Titi-Ofei’s 17-year-old daughter Abena Titi-Ofei starts Law Studies at Royal Holloway, University of London. Photo credit: @bishoptitiofei.

Source: Instagram

Bishop Titi Offei's daughter attends Royal Holloway

Royal Holloway, a constituent college of the University of London, is widely regarded as one of Britain's most distinctive academic institutions, known both for its academic reputation and its striking Founder's Building, which is modelled on the Château de Chambord in France.

For Bishop Offei and his family, the moment represents far more than a campus visit. It signals the start of a new chapter for his daughter, Abena Titibea, whose admission to the university has drawn an outpouring of pride from Ghanaians at home and abroad.

.The Facebook post is below:

Ghanaians react to Abena Titibea's Royal Holloway admissions

The post quickly attracted warm congratulations from followers, with many praising the couple for their commitment to their daughter's future. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Joshua A Mensah wrote:

"Congratulations. May God be with her and favour her during her studies."

@Robert Obenyah said:

"Congratulations to you Abena and the entire family! We celebrate the goodness and faithfulness of the Lord with you."

@Paul Asare commented:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐. Thank God for her achievement. Same God continue to be with her to achieve her dreams. Blessings 🙌 🙌 lovely parents. I share your joy."

@Becky Bruce-Mills added:

"Yes the Lord has been very good to you. All glory honour and adoration be onto Jesus. Abena Titibea congratulations. We join you to celebrate the Lord. More grease to your elbow. You have done well."

The Facebook post is below:

Prisca Dede Ayeh graduates from UK university

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Prisca Dede Ayeh, the former host of Ghana’s Slayers TV show, who graduated from the University of East London in the UK.

The corporate executive and interior culturist shared footage and photos from her ceremony with followers on Instagram.

After stepping away from television, Prisca built a career in corporate leadership and interior design while pursuing further academic qualifications.

Her latest graduation marks another milestone in a journey defined by professional reinvention and consistent ambition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh