The UK has released a fresh immigration update affecting Scale-up Workers seeking to settle permanently in the country

The latest guidance outlines key conditions applicants must satisfy before they can secure indefinite leave to remain

Ghanaians and other foreign workers on the route may want to take note of the important details

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The UK government has outlined three key conditions that Scale-up Workers must meet to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), allowing them to settle permanently in the country.

According to official Home Office guidance, ILR, commonly referred to as settlement, allows successful applicants to live, work and study in the UK without a time limit.

UK Government lists 3 conditions Scale-up Workers must meet to qualify for a permanent residence. Photo credit: WPA Pool & Geography Photos/Getty Images.

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The status can also provide a route towards British citizenship, subject to meeting the relevant requirements.

UK lists 3 conditions for Scale-up Worker settlement

Scale-up Workers seeking indefinite leave to remain must meet the following key requirements:

Five years of residence and work: Applicants must have continuously lived and worked in the UK for at least five years, while meeting the rules on continuous residence and permitted absences.

Applicants must have continuously lived and worked in the UK for at least five years, while meeting the rules on continuous residence and permitted absences. Financial requirements: Applicants must satisfy the financial requirements specified by the Home Office for settlement under the Scale-up Worker route.

Applicants must satisfy the financial requirements specified by the Home Office for settlement under the Scale-up Worker route. Life in the UK Test: Applicants aged between 18 and 64 must book, take and pass the Life in the UK Test.

Applicants do not need to prove their English language ability again when applying for settlement if they already met the English-language requirement when they obtained their initial visa.

UK Scale-up Worker ILR application fee

The standard application fee for indefinite leave to remain is £3,226 (equivalent to GH₵49,825.67) per applicant.

Eligible partners and dependent children can be included on the same application form. However, each person applying for settlement must pay the full application fee.

Applicants must also provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a photograph, without paying an additional biometric enrolment fee.

Under standard processing, applicants usually receive a decision within six months after completing their biometric appointment.

Applicants must remain within the Common Travel Area, which covers the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, while their application is being considered.

Leaving these areas while the application is pending results in the application being automatically withdrawn.

UK offers faster ILR processing options

Scale-up Workers who want a faster decision can pay for optional priority services.

The available options include:

Priority service: An additional £500 (GH₵7,722.52), with a decision usually made within five working days.

An additional £500 (GH₵7,722.52), with a decision usually made within five working days. Super priority service: An additional £1,000 (GH₵15,445.03), with a decision by the end of the next working day after the biometric appointment. Weekend appointments can result in a decision within two working days.

When Scale-up Workers can apply for ILR

Scale-up Workers are advised to plan their settlement application carefully and ensure their current immigration permission does not expire before they qualify for ILR.

If a Scale-up Worker visa expires before the applicant meets the settlement requirements, the individual must successfully extend or renew their immigration permission before applying for ILR.

The earliest an applicant can submit an ILR application is 28 days before completing the required five-year qualifying period.

Applications submitted earlier than this 28-day period can be refused by the Home Office.

Key points for Ghanaians

Ghanaians working in the UK under the Scale-up Worker route who intend to settle permanently should therefore keep track of their qualifying residence period, employment and financial requirements.

They should also ensure they pass the Life in the UK Test where required and submit their settlement application within the permitted 28-day window.

UK lists 4 conditions for permanent residence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had published the conditions foreign nationals had to meet to qualify for Indefinite Leave to Remain through the long residence route.

Applicants had to demonstrate 10 continuous years of legal residence in the UK, with limits on how much time they could spend abroad each year.

Those aged 18 to 65 faced additional requirements around English language proficiency and a formal knowledge test.

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Source: YEN.com.gh