Ghanaian entrepreneur and creative industry professional Hakeem Jason Adamu has been recognised with an Honorary Award for Enterprise Development at the 2026 Forty Under 40 Ghana Awards.

Hakeem Jason Adamu honoured with Enterprise Development Award at Forty Under 40 Ghana 2026

Source: Facebook

The accolade was presented during the awards’ landmark 10th anniversary celebration on 12 September 2026 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

It acknowledges Adamu’s contributions to entrepreneurship, business growth and job creation through his companies, notably Furniture Fie Ltd and CMP Network Ghana Ltd.

For Adamu, the recognition is both a personal and professional milestone.

“It means a lot to me personally and professionally. It shows that my hard work and commitment are being recognised, and it motivates me to keep building businesses, creating opportunities, and making a positive impact,” he said.

The Forty Under 40 Ghana Awards celebrate outstanding young Ghanaian business leaders who demonstrate growth, professional excellence, innovation, leadership and community impact.

The 2026 edition marked a decade of the awards and honoured achievers across multiple sectors.

Adamu is the founder and CEO of Furniture Fie Ltd and CMP Network Ghana Ltd.

His business interests span furniture, media production, real estate and hospitality.

Furniture Fie has been central to his entrepreneurial story, focusing on making quality original American furniture more accessible to Ghanaian homeowners and businesses.

“Furniture Fie has made quality original American furniture more accessible in Ghana. We have helped homeowners and businesses create beautiful, comfortable spaces while promoting higher standards, supporting the interior design industry and creating employment opportunities,” he noted.

His creative industry background has also shaped his path.

Through CMP Network Ghana, Adamu has worked in video production, filmmaking, editing and creative direction.

He cites import costs, logistics and building customer trust as key challenges in growing his businesses.

Consistency, transparency, quality products and strong customer service have been instrumental in overcoming them.

He credits his late father for instilling the discipline and determination that continue to guide him and names Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as an important mentor.

Looking ahead, Adamu plans to expand Furniture Fie nationwide, create more employment opportunities and pursue larger projects across his portfolio.

“My plan is to expand Furniture Fie across Ghana, create more jobs and continue providing quality furniture. I also want to grow my other businesses, take on bigger projects and make a greater impact,” he said.

His advice to young entrepreneurs is straightforward:

“Start with what you have, remain consistent and never allow challenges to stop you.”

The award marks another significant milestone in Adamu’s journey of combining business, creativity and enterprise development.

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Source: YEN.com.gh