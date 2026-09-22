The UK government has published the conditions foreign nationals must meet to qualify for Indefinite Leave to Remain through the long residence route

Applicants must demonstrate 10 continuous years of legal residence in the UK, with limits on how much time they can spend abroad each year

Those aged 18 to 65 face additional requirements around English language proficiency and a formal knowledge test

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The UK government has set out the full conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to obtain Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) through the long residence route, with the eligibility criteria published in official government guidance for 2026.

ILR is the UK equivalent of permanent residence, granting holders the right to live and work in the country without time restrictions.

UK indefinite leave to remain rules explained: discover the 10-year long residence requirement, absence limits, English test and Life in the UK Test requirements. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for UK indefinite leave to remain

To be eligible under the long residence route, an applicant must currently hold valid permission to be in the UK and must have lived there legally for 10 continuous years. That decade of residence can include time spent under a combination of different immigration categories, not just a single visa type.

In most cases, applicants must also have held their current permission for at least one year before submitting an ILR application.

Those aged between 18 and 65 face two additional requirements: they must pass the Life in the UK Test and demonstrate sufficient English language skills. Applicants who cannot meet both conditions are not automatically excluded from the immigration system but would need to extend their existing leave rather than apply for ILR directly.

Rules on continuous residence and time abroad

The government defines continuous residence as unbroken time in the UK, which can also include periods spent in the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

Applicants are permitted to travel abroad but may not exceed 180 days outside the UK in any 12-month period without their continuous residence being considered broken.

Certain periods of time in the UK do not count towards the 10-year total.

These include time spent on a Standard Visitor visa, a Short-term Study visa, or a Seasonal Worker visa.

Time spent under the Ukraine schemes, on immigration bail, or in prison or a secure hospital is also excluded. Any period after a previous permission expired does not count, nor does time in the UK as a British citizen if that citizenship was subsequently removed.

For absences that took place before 11 April 2024, different rules apply. Under the older framework, continuous residence was broken if an applicant spent more than 184 consecutive days outside the UK, or more than 548 days in total across the entire qualifying period. Only absences that began before that date contribute to the 548-day count.

The government also notes that applicants holding a family visa whose partner is British or settled in the UK may be eligible to pursue ILR through the partner route rather than the long residence route.

UK introduces new student visa rules for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had implemented stricter checks for international students seeking Student visas.

The move forms part of a broader push for greater transparency among overseas applicants.

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Source: YEN.com.gh