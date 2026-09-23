Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene marked his fourth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

The minister shared a video from their wedding ceremony on TikTok, showing the couple singing together on their special day

Dr Amoakohene penned a heartfelt message crediting his wife as a source of strength, inspiration, and support to their family

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Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene has used his fourth wedding anniversary to publicly celebrate his wife, sharing a touching tribute on TikTok that has warmed hearts across social media.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene celebrates his 4th wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute to his wife. Image credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene

Source: TikTok

The minister marked the milestone on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, posting a video clip from their wedding ceremony that showed the couple sharing a memorable moment, singing side by side on their big day. It offered followers a rare and private glimpse into one of the most significant days of his life.

Dr Amoakohene's anniversary message to wife

Accompanying the video was a deeply personal message from Dr Frank Amoakohene, in which he reflected on the four years they have built together since exchanging vows.

"Four years ago today, we said 'I do' and began this beautiful journey together," he wrote.

"Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us, my love. You have been a constant source of strength, inspiration, love, and support to our family. I am grateful to God for the gift of you and for every chapter we have shared. Here is to many more years of love, laughter, growth and beautiful memories together. Happy Anniversary to us!"

The tribute centred heavily on his wife's role in their family, with Dr Amoakohene positioning her as a pillar of support throughout their marriage.

His gratitude extended beyond the personal, with the minister acknowledging God's hand in bringing their union together and sustaining it through the chapters they have lived.

The TikTok video by Dr Frank Amoakohene is below.

Reactions to Dr Amoakohene's anniversary post

The post drew warm responses from followers who congratulated the couple on their fourth year of marriage.

@AJ Bless wrote:

"Happy anniversary and many more beautiful years."

@Salma said:

"Happy anniversary to you. May the good Lord continue to bless you. You have a beautiful wife."

@Rosina Barnes commented:

"God continue to bless your union. Happy anniversary."

@Hafsat muh as mmed Shaibu added:

"Enjoying Ur self love is sweet when you are with the right person. Congratulations, my minister."

Sam George marks 14th wedding anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sam George’s 14th wedding anniversary tribute to his wife. The Communications Minister reflected on their marriage, describing it as the best decision of his life.

His emotional message acknowledged the couple’s struggles, joyful moments and continued commitment to each other. Sam George’s promise to stand by his wife through every season drew admiration from many Ghanaians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh