GFA president Kurt Okraku admitted he was disturbed by Iñaki Williams' decision to retire from the Black Stars

The Athletic Bilbao captain announced his international retirement following Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign in North America

Okraku disclosed that Williams had been managing persistent pain and injuries, with his club also carefully handling his workload

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Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has admitted the organisation was left deeply unsettled by Iñaki Williams' decision to step away from international football following Ghana's participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Williams announced his retirement from the Black Stars after Ghana's campaign in at the global showpiece, bringing an end to his four-year international career.

GFA President Kurt Okraku says he was disturbed by Iñaki Williams' sudden decision to quit the Black Stars. Photo credit: Julian Finney - FIFA/Getty Images and Kurt E S Okraku/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Okraku opens up on Iñaki Williams' retirement

Speaking to Asempa FM, Okraku confirmed the decision had not been easy to accept.

"I was disturbed about his decision. Not only me, but the entire Football Association. However, when you hear him out, you will understand his situation," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

The GFA president disclosed that the 32-year-old had been dealing with persistent pain and physical problems throughout his playing time, a situation his club had also been carefully monitoring.

"He has been playing through a lot of pain and injuries, and even at club level, he is being managed," Okraku added.

Despite the disappointment, Okraku said the family conversation helped bring perspective.

"As a Football Association, we were disappointed, but we had to understand. His parents spoke to me and the Football Association, and we just have to appreciate what he has done for us as a country. I have seen people quoting his numbers, but what we have to do is that we have to appreciate his effort."

Iñaki Williams' journey with the Black Stars

Williams switched his international allegiance to Ghana in July 2022, having made one prior senior appearance for Spain in a 2016 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He received his first Black Stars call-up in September 2022 under then-head coach Otto Addo and made his Ghana debut on 23 September 2022 against Brazil, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 3-0 defeat in Le Havre, France.

He went on to represent Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featuring in all three group-stage matches, and later appeared at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire before earning selection for the 2026 tournament.

At the 2026 World Cup, Williams started Ghana's goalless draw against England and their Round of 32 defeat by Colombia, while serving as an unused substitute against Panama and Croatia.

Those appearances brought his total World Cup caps for Ghana to five across two tournaments.

His two international goals both came in qualifying: a dramatic 96th-minute header against Madagascar in November 2023 and a second strike against Chad in March 2025.

Watch Williams' goal vs Madagascar, as shared on X:

Williams finishes his Black Stars career with 28 appearances and two goals, per Transfermarkt, leaving behind a record that Okraku urged Ghanaians to honour rather than scrutinise.

Iñaki Williams struggled with Black Stars teammates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah opened up about Iñaki Williams’ struggles with the Black Stars.

Yeboah said the striker often made attacking runs that his teammates failed to spot, leaving him frustrated.

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Source: YEN.com.gh