Apostle Joshua Selman shared a disturbing vision during a Sunday service on September 27, 2026, involving a prominent Nigerian politician

The cleric revealed he struggled with whether to go public with the message before feeling compelled to address his congregation

Apostle Selman did not name the politician, sparking widespread speculation online ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections

Apostle Joshua Selman has set Nigerian social media ablaze after delivering what he called an unsolicited revelation about the impending death of a high-ranking politician in the country.

Apostle Joshua Selman prophesies doom about a high-ranking politician. Image credit: Apostle Joshua Selman

Source: Facebook

The cleric made the disclosure during a church service on Sunday, September 27, 2026, explaining that the vision came upon him while he was ministering to sick members of his congregation.

Apostle Joshua Selman described seeing a prominent political figure surrounded by people preparing to bury them.

Joshua Selman's shares his vision

According to the preacher, he wrestled privately with the decision to make the revelation public, given how sensitive and weighty the message was.

He ultimately felt a strong internal conviction that compelled him to address it openly rather than keep it to himself.

Selman was clear about his intentions, telling those gathered that the disclosure was not meant to spread fear or to celebrate anyone's misfortune.

His stated purpose was to give the affected family time to prepare emotionally and spiritually.

"I'm not a prophet of doom, and I wish I didn't have to say this, but I'm seeing a high-ranking politician in this nation," he said, describing the politician's time as finished and the vision as showing people gathering for a burial.

He was equally firm in stating,

"It's time. It's over,"

Leaving little room for ambiguity about what he believed the vision signified.

Selman also pushed back against the idea that he had shared the prophecy for personal gain or publicity, insisting that the message had weighed on him spiritually until he felt he had no choice but to voice it publicly.

Netizens react with speculation and curiosity

Crucially, Apostle Selman stopped short of naming the politician or offering any details that could identify the individual.

That omission has fuelled intense speculation online, with Nigerians debating who the prophecy might concern, especially with the country's political temperature rising ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The revelation has generated considerable discussion across social media platforms, with reactions ranging from genuine concern to scepticism and curiosity about the identity of the unnamed figure.

For now, the politician remains unidentified, and Selman's claim stands as a reported spiritual declaration rather than any confirmed event.

The Facebook video of Apostle Selman is below.

Seer 1 issues prophecy about Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian prophet Seer 1 General’s prophecy concerning Nigeria ahead of the January 2027 general election.

He urged Christians and other believers to pray for the president, national leaders, their families and the wider population.

The prophet said he saw mourning people dressed in black inside what appeared to be Nigeria’s State House. Although he did not present the vision as a definite prediction, its disturbing imagery has raised questions about what it could mean for the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh