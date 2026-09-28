Prophet Kofi Oduro addressed the death of Circle-based phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Terry, during a church service on Sunday, September 27, 2026

The preacher used the occasion to speak about sexual immorality and self-control, quoting scripture on the dangers of ignoring sound advice

Terry disappeared on September 20 after travelling to Teshie for a phone deal, sending a WhatsApp message to a friend claiming he had been set up

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Prophet Kofi Oduro, the founder of Alabaster International Ministry, has spoken out about the death of Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known as Terry or Dinero, a phone dealer based in Circle, Accra, during a church service held on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Prophet Kofi Oduro reacts to the death of the Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere. Image credit: Gossip24TV, Prophet Kofi Oduro

Source: Facebook

In a video that circulated on social media, the preacher offered his condolences to Terry's family before pivoting to a broader message about the perils of sexual immorality and the importance of exercising restraint.

He quoted the Bible directly, saying,

"By reason of a wh0re, a harlot, a man shall be reduced to a piece of bread," as he warned against entanglements with what he described as strange women.

Prophet Kofi Oduro also drew on a scripture comparing a person who fails to control their emotions to "a city whose walls are broken down."

Prophet Oduro further cited Ecclesiastes 7:17, which cautions against being overly wicked or foolish and dying before one's time, framing it as a warning the young dealer's story ought to bring to mind.

Nana Yaw Kyere's disappearance and death

The preacher described Nana Yaw Kyere as a young man who had built something real through hard work and legitimate business, making the manner of his death all the more difficult to reconcile.

Prophet Oduro condemned the circumstances surrounding the killing, noting that the young man was murdered, his body allegedly mutilated, and an attempt was reportedly made to burn it before he was buried.

Terry had gone missing after leaving Circle for Teshie on Sunday, September 20, 2026, in connection with a phone transaction. Before communication with him ceased, he reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to a friend indicating he had been "set up" and shared his location.

His body was discovered in Teshie on Thursday, September 24. His family confirmed the death shortly after, with police investigations launched into the matter.

The Facebook video of Prophet Kofi Oduro is below.

Candlelight vigil held for Nana Yaw Kyere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the candlelight vigil held for Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Dinero or Terry, following his reported death in Teshie.

Friends and colleagues gathered in black to honour his memory and call for justice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh