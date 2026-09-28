Canada Lists 5 Rules Governing Temporary Resident Permits for Foreigners

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada outlined the strict conditions governing the temporary resident permit for foreign nationals

The permit can be cancelled at any time without prior notice and does not permanently resolve a holder's inadmissibility to Canada

Victims of family violence, and those formerly in state care are exempt from paying fees for the permit

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published a detailed set of rules governing the temporary resident permit, clarifying both who qualifies and what the document actually allows.

The temporary resident permit is designed for foreign nationals who would otherwise be inadmissible to Canada but are seeking to enter or remain in the country on a short-term basis.

Canada's IRCC details temporary resident permit rules, cancellation risks, inadmissibility limits and fee waivers for family violence victims and care leavers. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images

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The IRCC has set out five core conditions that define how the permit operates.

What the temporary resident permit allows

The permit grants its holder temporary resident status inside Canada. However, that status is inherently conditional.

The document is issued for a fixed period, but the IRCC retains the authority to cancel it at any point without prior notice, meaning there is no guarantee a holder will remain in Canada for the full duration originally indicated.

Critically, the permit does not permanently resolve a person's inadmissibility. Holders cannot use it to satisfy any requirement under Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. In practical terms, the permit is a limited and reversible allowance rather than a route to any long-term resolution of immigration status.

Fees, exemptions and who qualifies

Applying for an initial temporary resident permit, or for an additional one, costs $246.25. That fee applies to most applicants seeking the document.

However, the IRCC has carved out a significant exemption for certain vulnerable groups. Victims of family violence, and foreign nationals who were previously in state care are not required to pay fees for an initial temporary resident permit, a renewal, a work permit, a study permit, or biometrics.

The exemption spans multiple document types, offering financial relief to individuals who may already be navigating difficult personal circumstances at the time of application.

The five rules the IRCC has outlined are that the permit grants temporary resident status, is time-limited, is subject to cancellation without notice, does not permanently overcome inadmissibility, and cannot be used to fulfil requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Canada names 3 groups eligible for free work permits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had named three categories of vulnerable foreign nationals living in the country who are exempt from paying work permit application fees.

The Canadian government announced that people who have experienced severe exploitation, survivors of family violence, and foreign nationals who were previously placed in state care are all covered under the waiver.

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Source: YEN.com.gh