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UK Publishes Full List of 72 Festivals Where Foreign Artistes Can Perform Without a Work Permit
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UK Publishes Full List of 72 Festivals Where Foreign Artistes Can Perform Without a Work Permit

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • The UK government published the complete list of festivals where foreign entertainers may perform without a Certificate of Sponsorship
  • The 72 events span music, arts, literature, jazz, and theatre, covering venues and cities across the United Kingdom
  • Foreign artistes at these festivals can receive payment for their appearances through the Standard Visitor route

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The United Kingdom has officially released a comprehensive list of 72 festivals at which international performers and entertainers are permitted to appear without first obtaining a work permit or a Certificate of Sponsorship.

UK permit-free festivals foreign performers in the UK UK festivals without a Certificate of Sponsorship 72 UK festivals UK Standard Visitor visa for performers UK immigration rules for entertainers music and arts festivals in the UK
UK names of 72 festivals that can invite foreign entertainers without permit-free sponsorship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/Chris Daramola
Source: Getty Images

The festivals are listed under Appendix Visitor: Permit Free Festival List of the UK's Immigration Rules.

The provision removes the standard administrative requirement that would typically apply to foreign performers seeking paid engagements under the country's points-based immigration system, sparing event organisers the burden of going through the sponsorship process for each international act they book.

What the permit-free festival rules allow

Under the arrangement, foreign artists who perform at any of the named events may receive payment through the Standard Visitor route.

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Established professional entertainers may also qualify for paid work under the Permitted Paid Engagement provisions, creating a legal and accessible pathway for both emerging and experienced international talent.

The Full List of 72 UK Permit-Free Festivals

The 72 festivals span a wide range of genres and disciplines, including music, arts, literature, jazz, and theatre. They are:

  1. Africa Oye
  2. Aldeburgh Festival
  3. All Points East
  4. American Express presents BST Hyde Park
  5. Barbican Festivals – Live from the Barbican
  6. Belfast International Arts Festival
  7. Belsonic
  8. Big Church Festival
  9. Birmingham Hippodrome Festivals & Sites
  10. Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival
  11. Boomtown Festival
  12. Bradford Literature Festival
  13. Breakin' Convention
  14. Brighton Festival
  15. Brighton Fringe
  16. Cambridge Folk Festival
  17. Camden Fringe
  18. Camp Bestival Dorset
  19. Celtic Connections
  20. Cheltenham Festivals (Jazz, Science, Music & Literature Festivals)
  21. Cornwall International Male Choral Festival
  22. Creamfields
  23. C2C: Country to Country Festival
  24. Dance Umbrella
  25. Download
  26. Durham BRASS Festival
  27. Edinburgh Festival Fringe
  28. Edinburgh International Book Festival
  29. Edinburgh International Children's Festival
  30. Edinburgh International Festival
  31. Edinburgh International Jazz and Blues Festival
  32. Emerge Belfast
  33. End of the Road Festival
  34. Fierce Festival Ltd
  35. Flamenco Festival at Sadler's Wells Theatre
  36. Freedom Festival Arts Trust
  37. Garsington Opera
  38. Glasgow International Jazz Festival
  39. Global Streets
  40. Glyndebourne
  41. Greenbelt
  42. Greenwich and Docklands International Festival
  43. Green Man
  44. Harrogate International Festivals
  45. Hay Festival Foundation Ltd
  46. Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival
  47. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
  48. Isle of Wight Festival
  49. Latitude
  50. Leeds Festival
  51. Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
  52. Love Supreme
  53. Meltdown (Southbank Centre)
  54. Norfolk & Norwich Festival
  55. Out There Festival, Parklife
  56. Reading Festival
  57. Shubbak
  58. Sonica
  59. Southbank Centre Festivals & Series
  60. Stockton International Riverside Festival (SIRF)
  61. Summer at Snape
  62. Terminal
  63. The EFG London Jazz Festival
  64. The Great Escape Festival
  65. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
  66. The Warehouse Project
  67. We Out Here
  68. Wilderness
  69. Wireless Festival
  70. WOMAD
  71. WWE Live

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Foreign artistes invited to any of these events are not required to secure a sponsorship certificate from the organising body beforehand, making it considerably easier for international performers to participate legally and earn from their appearances in the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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