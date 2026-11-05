The UK government published the complete list of festivals where foreign entertainers may perform without a Certificate of Sponsorship

The 72 events span music, arts, literature, jazz, and theatre, covering venues and cities across the United Kingdom

Foreign artistes at these festivals can receive payment for their appearances through the Standard Visitor route

The United Kingdom has officially released a comprehensive list of 72 festivals at which international performers and entertainers are permitted to appear without first obtaining a work permit or a Certificate of Sponsorship.

UK names of 72 festivals that can invite foreign entertainers without permit-free sponsorship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/Chris Daramola

Source: Getty Images

The festivals are listed under Appendix Visitor: Permit Free Festival List of the UK's Immigration Rules.

The provision removes the standard administrative requirement that would typically apply to foreign performers seeking paid engagements under the country's points-based immigration system, sparing event organisers the burden of going through the sponsorship process for each international act they book.

What the permit-free festival rules allow

Under the arrangement, foreign artists who perform at any of the named events may receive payment through the Standard Visitor route.

Established professional entertainers may also qualify for paid work under the Permitted Paid Engagement provisions, creating a legal and accessible pathway for both emerging and experienced international talent.

The Full List of 72 UK Permit-Free Festivals

The 72 festivals span a wide range of genres and disciplines, including music, arts, literature, jazz, and theatre. They are:

Africa Oye Aldeburgh Festival All Points East American Express presents BST Hyde Park Barbican Festivals – Live from the Barbican Belfast International Arts Festival Belsonic Big Church Festival Birmingham Hippodrome Festivals & Sites Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival Boomtown Festival Bradford Literature Festival Breakin' Convention Brighton Festival Brighton Fringe Cambridge Folk Festival Camden Fringe Camp Bestival Dorset Celtic Connections Cheltenham Festivals (Jazz, Science, Music & Literature Festivals) Cornwall International Male Choral Festival Creamfields C2C: Country to Country Festival Dance Umbrella Download Durham BRASS Festival Edinburgh Festival Fringe Edinburgh International Book Festival Edinburgh International Children's Festival Edinburgh International Festival Edinburgh International Jazz and Blues Festival Emerge Belfast End of the Road Festival Fierce Festival Ltd Flamenco Festival at Sadler's Wells Theatre Freedom Festival Arts Trust Garsington Opera Glasgow International Jazz Festival Global Streets Glyndebourne Greenbelt Greenwich and Docklands International Festival Green Man Harrogate International Festivals Hay Festival Foundation Ltd Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival Hyde Park Winter Wonderland Isle of Wight Festival Latitude Leeds Festival Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Love Supreme Meltdown (Southbank Centre) Norfolk & Norwich Festival Out There Festival, Parklife Reading Festival Shubbak Sonica Southbank Centre Festivals & Series Stockton International Riverside Festival (SIRF) Summer at Snape Terminal The EFG London Jazz Festival The Great Escape Festival The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo The Warehouse Project We Out Here Wilderness Wireless Festival WOMAD WWE Live

Foreign artistes invited to any of these events are not required to secure a sponsorship certificate from the organising body beforehand, making it considerably easier for international performers to participate legally and earn from their appearances in the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh