Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement would leave Portugal without a captain for the first time in years, raising questions about who steps up

Several experienced Portugal internationals have emerged as credible candidates to inherit the armband

One Manchester United midfielder stands out as the front-runner, but six others are in contention for the role

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football would signal the close of one of Portugal's most decorated eras, leaving the Seleção to identify a new leader from within their ranks.

The Al-Nassr forward captained Portugal to the UEFA Euro 2016 title and the 2019 and 2025 UEFA Nations League trophies, setting a benchmark that his successor will be measured against for years to come, according to Transfermarkt.

With the November international window on the horizon, Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus will have little time to decide who succeeds Ronaldo. On this note, YEN.com.gh identifies seven candidates who could take over the armband.

Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva are among the favourites to replace Ronaldo as Portugal captain. Photos by Octavio Passos, Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey and Jam Media.

Source: Getty Images

7 players who could be Portugal's next captain after Ronaldo

1. Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is widely considered the strongest contender for the captaincy.

He has already stepped in as captain during Ronaldo's absence with the national team and brings extensive leadership experience from Old Trafford. His influence on and off the pitch, combined with his ability to organise teammates, positions him as the natural heir to the armband.

2. Bernardo Silva

Silva ranks as the second most prominent candidate. The experienced midfielder, who swapped Manchester City for Real Madrid this summer, has worn the armband on several occasions for City and appeared at multiple major tournaments for Portugal, giving him the pedigree to shoulder the captaincy responsibilities.

3. Ruben Dias

Dias completes the top three. The Manchester City centre-back has captained his club and demonstrated the defensive authority and character that national team leadership demands. His role at the heart of Portugal's backline makes him a compelling option.

4. João Cancelo

The Barcelona utility player has worn Portugal's armband before and brings a wealth of experience from clubs including Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich. His versatility and international record make him a credible candidate during any transitional period.

5. Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa, the FC Porto goalkeeper, occupies a unique position in the conversation. Portugal's first-choice shot-stopper has drawn comparisons with goalkeeper-captains such as Iker Casillas, who demonstrated how influential the role can be from between the posts.

6. Vitinha

Another player who could be in the running, maybe in the long term, is a two-time UEFA Champions League winner. The 26-year-old offers technical quality and tactical intelligence that could make him the perfect long-term leadership candidate as Portugal builds around its next generation.

7. Diogo Dalot

Perhaps the most unlikely candidate among the options is Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot. However, his close relationship with Ronaldo could make him a consideration if Jorge Jesus seeks to maintain harmony with the so-called CR7 faction within the Portugal camp.

While that might be a politically convenient move, it would be unfair to reduce Dalot's leadership credentials to his loyalty to the former captain. The 27-year-old has steadily established himself as an influential figure in the national team and deserves recognition for his own growth and contributions.

Ronaldo to be honoured by Portugal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Portuguese Football Federation had confirmed plans to hold a farewell ceremony for Cristiano Ronaldo following his international retirement.

The 41-year-old’s remarkable service to the national team will be celebrated in collaboration with supporters and the wider Portuguese community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh