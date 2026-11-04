Finland's Parliament approved an amendment to the Aliens Act, setting strict legal deadlines for residency permit processing from October 27, 2026

Under the new law, the Finnish Immigration Service must decide on completed applications within two months of receiving them

President Alexander Stubb signed the amendment into law in Helsinki on October 16, 2026, alongside Minister of Employment Matias Marttinen

Finland has introduced binding legal timelines for processing residency permit applications after Parliament passed an amendment to the Aliens Act (301/2004). The amendment was published on 20 October 2026 and took effect one week later, on 27 October 2026.

Finland publishes residency permit processing timeline. Photo credit: DID Press Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Under Section 84 of the revised law, the Finnish Immigration Service is obligated to deliver a decision on a fully completed residency permit application, submitted with all required documents, within two months of receipt.

The countdown only begins once the applicant has appeared in person before the relevant authority to submit biometric identifiers, and once both the applicant and the employer have met the conditions outlined in Section 71 of the Act.

How the processing deadlines work in practice

For applications requiring a partial decision, the Regional State Administrative Agency must issue that partial decision within one month of receiving the application. In cases involving renewal permits for growth entrepreneurs, Business Finland is required to provide its statement to the Finnish Immigration Service within one month of being requested to do so.

Where applications are considered exceptionally complex, those intermediate steps may be extended to two months. After a partial decision or statement is received, the Finnish Immigration Service then has an additional one month to finalise and issue its decision. Work-based applications classified as exceptionally complex carry an overall maximum processing period of three months for the Immigration Service.

The law also makes provision for pausing the processing clock. Should the competent authority need to request additional information, gather supplementary documents, or await input from another body, the timer is suspended until the outstanding material is received.

President Stubb signs law into force

President Alexander Stubb signed the amendment in Helsinki on 16 October 2026, with Minister of Employment Matias Marttinen also appending his signature to the legislation.

The new law brings Finland into alignment with European Parliament and Council Directive (EU) 2024/1233, which was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 30 April 2024. The directive sets harmonised standards for single permit procedures across EU member states, and Finland's amendment represents the country's formal step towards compliance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh