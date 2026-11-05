Cristiano Ronaldo ended his Portugal career with 146 goals, finishing as men's international football's all-time leading scorer

Lionel Messi retired from Argentina duty with 126 goals, though he collected more major senior international trophies than his rival

Both superstars appeared at six FIFA World Cup tournaments, but their records at the tournament tell markedly different stories

The international careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have drawn to a close in 2026, marking the end of a rivalry that defined an era of world football. Messi stepped away from Argentina duty in October, while Ronaldo confirmed his retirement from the Portugal national team on November 5.

Their final statistics offer a compelling comparison between two careers that ran almost in parallel for two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi enjoyed an impressive international career before retiring in November and October 2026, respectively. Photos by NurPhoto and Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Comparing Ronaldo and Messi's international goals and appearances

Ronaldo concludes his international career as the top scorer in the history of men's football, having netted 146 goals across 234 appearances for Portugal, according to Messivsronaldoapp.

Messi trails him with 126 goals from 208 caps for Argentina, placing the Argentine second on the all-time list.

Despite Ronaldo's 20-goal advantage, the gap narrows considerably when factoring in appearances.

Messi reached his tally in 26 fewer matches, and their goals-per-game ratios are nearly identical: Ronaldo averaged approximately 0.62 per game, while Messi managed 0.61.

Ronaldo's march to the top of the scoring charts included surpassing Iranian legend Ali Daei's long-standing record of 109 goals in September 2021, per The Athletic. Messi subsequently crossed the 100-goal threshold in March 2023.

Their international records

Both players scored at six different FIFA World Cups, though the nature of their contributions differed. Ronaldo became the first male footballer in history to achieve that feat and finished with 11 World Cup goals to his name. According to FIFA, CR7 also holds the enviable record of being the only player to score at six different World Cup tournaments.

He also scored for Portugal in 23 consecutive calendar years, a testament to his remarkable longevity at the top level.

Messi, however, accumulated the more prolific World Cup statistics. He made 34 appearances across six editions of the tournament, scoring 21 times, and became the first player to win the Golden Ball at two separate World Cups, in 2014 and 2022.

Their international trophies

The contrast is equally striking when examining their trophy cabinets. Ronaldo captained Portugal to Euro 2016, the country's first major senior international honour, and subsequently lifted the UEFA Nations League in both 2019 and 2025.

Messi's collection carries greater weight by conventional measure. He ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major senior title by winning the 2021 Copa America before adding the 2022 Finalissima, the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later that year, and a second Copa America crown in 2024, as noted by beIN Sports.

Ronaldo leaves international football with superior scoring numbers and an unmatched cap tally, while Messi departs with the World Cup and a broader set of major honours. Together, they permanently altered the landscape of international football.

FIFA pays tribute to Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that FIFA paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo on X following the Portuguese forward’s announcement of his international retirement.

The world football governing body congratulated the legendary striker on an illustrious career that has spanned more than two decades.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh