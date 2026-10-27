Sporty Group's 'For Everybody' campaign took home Gold for Creator/Brand Collaboration at the 2026 w3 Awards

The film features Burna Boy, Michael Essien, Nico Williams, Eduardo Camavinga and several other African sporting icons

Directed by Dave Meyers, the film was recognised across categories including cinematography and brand storytelling

A campaign celebrating African music, sport and culture has made a major splash on the global awards circuit, with Sporty Group's "For Everybody" film collecting 15 prizes at the 2026 w3 Awards, including Gold for Creator / Brand Collaboration and 14 Silver Awards across a range of categories.

Released in January, the film was directed by Dave Meyers, a veteran music video director known for high-concept visual productions.

It brings together Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Burna Boy with an ensemble of internationally recognised sporting figures to paint a sweeping portrait of African talent and ambition on the world stage.

Sporty Group's signature 'For Everybody' film, featuring Michael Essien and Burna Boy’s wins big at the 2026 w3 Awards. Photo credit: Darren Walsh/Getty, @SportyTV/X and Gareth Cattermole/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Michael Essien among stars of the campaign

Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien features prominently in the production alongside Spanish international Nico Williams and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo, six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama and South African rugby star Cheslin Kolbe also appear in the film, giving it a truly continental scope across both football and rugby.

Sporty Studios produced the campaign in partnership with RadicalMedia, drawing on an international creative team and multiple filming locations to realise the ambitious project.

Watch the YouTube video of 'For Everybody':

Awards recognition across multiple disciplines

Beyond the headline Gold prize, "For Everybody" picked up Silver Awards in categories including Music Video, Best Use of Cinematography, Brand Storytelling, Branded Content, and Sports and Entertainment.

The w3 Awards recognise excellence in digital creativity and online content, with entries evaluated by industry professionals from organisations such as Netflix, Apple and the Smithsonian.

For Essien and the wider cast of sporting stars, the accolades place their contribution within a cultural moment that has resonated well beyond the football pitch.

Diomandé signs ambassadorial deal with Sporty Group

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yan Diomandé had signed a long-term ambassadorial deal with Sporty Group following his record-breaking move to Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old is set to appear in documentaries and exclusive content across the group’s major brands.

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Source: YEN.com.gh