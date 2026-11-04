The UK government confirmed that children under 16 must apply for a dedicated child passport, separate from the standard adult process

A UK child passport is valid for five years, meaning most families will need to renew at least twice before the child qualifies for an adult document

The cost of a child passport varies depending on how the application is submitted, with online and postal options carrying different fees

The UK government has set a clear age threshold for passport applicants, confirming that any child below the age of 16 must apply for a dedicated child passport rather than the standard adult version.

The UK outlines an age rule for applicants seeking a five-year British passport. Photo credit: Anna Barclay, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

According to official guidance published by the UK government, the child passport carries a five-year validity period, which is half the ten-year lifespan granted to adult passports.

For families who travel regularly, this shorter window means the document could expire well before the child reaches adulthood, potentially requiring two or more renewals before they become eligible for an adult passport at age 16.

How Much a UK Child Passport Costs

The fee a family pays depends on how they choose to submit the application. Parents who apply online will pay £66.50. Those who opt to submit a paper form through the Post Office will face a higher fee of £80. The government has not outlined any exemptions or grace periods from these charges.

Families based outside the United Kingdom are subject to a separate set of rules. The government advises overseas applicants to review the specific requirements that apply to international submissions before starting the process, as additional documentation or processing steps may be involved.

What Parents Should Know Before Applying

The age of 16 is the single most important factor in determining which passport category applies. A child who has not yet celebrated their 16th birthday at the point of application must follow the child passport route and cannot use the adult passport process. Once that birthday passes, the individual becomes eligible to apply as an adult.

The practical consequence of the five-year validity period is worth noting for parents planning long-term travel. A passport issued to a young child could expire multiple times over before that child reaches adulthood, making timely renewals an important part of travel planning.

Parents are encouraged to consult the full application requirements available on the UK government's official child passport page, particularly those applying from abroad, where the process may differ from domestic applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh