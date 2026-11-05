Ghanaian preacher Rev Obofour has responded to TikToker Dandale, who demanded a refund of GH¢2,000 he claims the pastor took from his sister in 2017

In a video shared on Instagram, the Anointed Palace Chapel founder predicted that Dandale would face a series of unfortunate events, including an embarrassing arrest

Obofour also claimed that he would ultimately come out victorious in the ongoing feud between him and the outspoken Ghanaian TikToker on social media platforms

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Ghanaian preacher Rev Obofour has responded to TikToker Dandale, who demanded a refund of GH¢2,000 he claims the pastor took from his sister years ago.

Rev Obofour responds to TikToker Dandale over his GH¢2,000 refund demand. Photo source: Rev Obofour Ministries/Facebook, Dandale/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In a recent video, Dandale called on the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel to return the money. He alleged that the amount was taken from his sister when his family visited the pastor in 2017.

According to the TikToker, Obofour tried to outsmart his family at the time. He also warned that he would make things difficult for the pastor if the money was not refunded through mobile money.

Dandale has called out other high-profile Ghanaian pastors on TikTok, including Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

Rev Obofour makes bold prediction about Dandale

In a video shared on Instagram by dek360ghana, Rev Obofour responded to the TikToker’s claims. Speaking during a TikTok Live session, the preacher predicted that Dandale would face a series of unfortunate events.

According to him, these would include an embarrassing arrest. Obofour also claimed that he would ultimately come out victorious in the feud.

The Instagram video in which Rev Obofour responds to Dandale is below.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya introduces new wife

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, introduced his new wife, Mo Odukoya, to his congregation.

The Nigerian preacher presented her during the Sunday service on November 1, 2026, after their wedding in the United States. Many of his followers took to social media to congratulate the couple.

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Source: YEN.com.gh