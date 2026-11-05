Belgium's Brussels Capital Region published an official labour shortage list covering 68 occupations across 10 sectors

Health and Social Services leads the list with 17 roles, followed by Construction and Technical and Industrial Professions with 14 each

Foreign nationals whose profession appears on the list may find it easier to secure a work permit through the Brussels Capital Region

Belgium's Brussels Capital Region has officially published a labour shortage list naming 68 occupations across 10 sectors where workers are urgently needed, with the roles open to foreign nationals.

Belgium lists 68 shortage occupations in Brussels. Photo credit: The Times of Israel, Santiago Urquijo/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The list was drawn up by Actiris, the region's official employment office, in French and Dutch. An English version has been made available for informational purposes only, meaning applicants should refer to the official French or Dutch documents when making formal applications. It is also important to note that this list applies exclusively to the Brussels Capital Region. Flanders and Wallonia each maintain their own separate shortage lists, so qualifying under this list does not grant the right to work in other parts of Belgium.

Health, construction and IT lead the demand

Health and Social Services accounts for the largest share of the listed roles, with 17 positions ranging from nurses and doctors to occupational therapists and social workers. Construction follows closely with 14 roles, covering positions such as site managers, electricians, roofers and crane operators. Technical and Industrial Professions also lists 14 vacancies, including automation technicians, maintenance mechanics and refrigeration specialists.

IT and Telecommunications features six roles, among them database administrators, ICT analysts and IT operations managers. Education accounts for five positions, covering secondary and primary school teachers, adult educators and driving instructors. Accounting, Finance, Insurance and Real Estate lists seven roles, including chartered accountants, insurance managers and property managers.

Full Breakdown of the 68 Listed Occupations

Trade and Sales lists two roles: technical sales advisors and customer support technical advisors. The HORECA sector lists one position, that of head chef. Personal Services, Security, Cleaning and Recycling lists a security guard as the sole representative in that category. Transport and Logistics rounds out the list with three roles: bus drivers, lorry drivers holding a CE licence, and tractor-trailer drivers also requiring a CE licence.

Foreign nationals whose profession appears on this list may find it easier to obtain the necessary work permits when applying through the Brussels Capital Region. However, the Belgian authorities have advised all applicants to consult the official French or Dutch versions of the list published by Actiris, as those are the documents used in the formal assessment of work permit applications.

Source: YEN.com.gh