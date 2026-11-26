Qatar's Ministry of Interior published strict rules on what travellers cannot carry in cabin baggage at the country's airports

The guidelines cover a wide range of objects, from everyday personal hygiene tools to sports equipment and certain foods

Any item found in violation of the rules will be seized and will not be returned to the passenger under any circumstances

A routine trip through a Qatari airport could cost travellers far more than a delayed boarding if they have not checked what is sitting in their hand luggage.

Qatar Publishes Punishment for Foreigners Caught With Banned Items at Airports

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Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published a detailed set of rules outlining the items banned from cabin baggage at the country's airports. The guidelines, released through the ministry's official portal, make one point unmistakably clear: anything confiscated at a security checkpoint will not be returned to the passenger, regardless of how ordinary the item might seem.

What Qatar has banned from hand luggage

The list of prohibited items is broader than many travellers might expect. Nail clippers and nail files are not allowed in hand luggage, nor are razor blades unless they are enclosed within a protective plastic sheath. All knives and cutlery are banned, as are tools such as screwdrivers and wrenches. Scissors are only permitted if the blade is 3 cm or shorter; anything longer must be checked in.

Lighters of all types are included in the ban, alongside feathered darts, arrows, ropes, and billiard or snooker equipment. Sports rackets, climbing poles, and skating poles are also off-limits in the cabin. Toy weapons, whether made of plastic or metal, fall under the same restrictions.

Medical needles are banned unless a passenger can provide valid documentation of medical need. Spray perfumes, measuring tapes, paint, raw meat, and raw fish are equally prohibited from hand luggage.

Liquid rules for travellers in Qatar

The ministry has also set firm boundaries on how liquids, gels, sprays, and pastes may be carried onto a plane. The combined volume of all such items must not exceed one litre, and no single container may hold more than 100 ml. Every container must be packed into one transparent, resealable plastic bag, and that bag cannot be larger than 20 x 20 cm.

The rules apply to all passengers passing through Qatari airports, including foreign nationals. Travellers are advised to go through their bags thoroughly before reaching security to avoid losing personal belongings with no possibility of retrieval.

Qatar lists greeting rules for visitors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Qatar's government outlined specific greeting etiquette that all foreign visitors and residents were expected to observe.

The guidelines focused on how foreigners were required to approach senior citizens and women in the Gulf nation.

Qatar's rules reflected the country's broader cultural values around respect and social conduct.

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Source: YEN.com.gh