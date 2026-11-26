Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama met families of distinguished Ghanaians featured on the new Ghana Cedi Heritage Series banknotes on Wednesday, November 25

The meeting followed public controversy over whether the portrait on the new GH¢50 note truly depicted Mrs Theodosia Salome Okoh, designer of Ghana's national flag

Dr Asiama reaffirmed that the redesigned banknotes will enter circulation on December 1, 2026, alongside the existing series

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama sat down with representatives of the families of prominent Ghanaians whose portraits appear on the newly introduced Ghana Cedi Heritage Series, as debate continues over the likeness of one of the personalities depicted.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama meets families honoured on new Heritage Series notes, confirms 1 December 2026 launch amid debate over the GH¢50 portrait. Image credit: BoG/FB

Source: UGC

The Wednesday, November 25, 2026, meeting was an opportunity for the central bank to formally acknowledge the families and express appreciation for their cooperation in honouring their relatives through the new currency.

Writing on Facebook the following day, Dr Asiama described the engagement as a privilege and said the families' sense of pride had been encouraging.

"We are grateful to the families for allowing the Bank of Ghana to honour their loved ones in this way. These notes carry more than value; they carry our history," he wrote.

He also confirmed that the December 1, 2026 circulation date remains unchanged.

"From December 1, 2026, Ghanaians will hold a piece of that legacy in their hands, a daily reminder of those whose contributions shaped our nation," he added.

The Facebook post below contains photos of the BoG officials and families of the heroes featured on the new cedi notes during their meeting.

Controversy over GH¢50 portrait

The family meeting comes in the wake of public scrutiny that followed the unveiling of the Heritage Series on November 12, 2026, at the Bank of Ghana headquarters in Accra, which was presided over by President John Dramani Mahama and Dr Asiama.

Shortly after the launch, questions arose about the portrait on the GH¢50 banknote, which features the late Mrs Theodosia Salome Okoh, the designer of Ghana's national flag.

Some members of the public argued that the woman depicted bore a stronger resemblance to Mrs Okoh's younger sister, Dr Letitia Obeng, than to the flag designer herself.

The Bank of Ghana responded with a clarification on November 13, 2026, affirming that the portrait was authentically that of Mrs Okoh.

The central bank explained that the image was constructed from several photographs of her and then converted into an engraved artistic format suited to banknote production.

It further noted that certain adjustments, such as replacing her well-known head-tie with a period-appropriate hairstyle, were made to satisfy technical and security requirements, and that these changes may have contributed to the visual confusion.

Bank of Ghana to launch the Heritage banknotes on December 1, 2026. Image credit: BoG/X, JDM/FB

Source: UGC

What happens to the old cedi notes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Bank of Ghana (BoG) had confirmed that a new family of banknotes, the Heritage Series, will enter circulation on December 1, 2026, with the central bank reassuring the public that existing notes in their wallets remain valid.

The bank addressed widespread public curiosity by releasing a 114-second video on Wednesday, working through the most frequently asked questions surrounding the redesign.

Eight denominations form the new family: GH¢1, GH¢2, GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢100 and GH¢200.

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Source: YEN.com.gh