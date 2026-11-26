Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman produced a standout display for Brighton in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night

The 21-year-old recorded his first goals for the club, adding an assist to finish with three goal contributions in one match

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler singled out Osman for special praise after the commanding victory at the Amex Stadium

Ibrahim Osman marked a milestone evening for himself and his club on Thursday (November 26), scoring twice and setting up a third goal as Brighton & Hove Albion defeated Romanian champions Universitatea Craiova 4-0 in the UEFA Conference League at the Amex Stadium.

The 21-year-old, who had yet to find the net for Brighton before the match, became the standout figure of the night as Fabian Hurzeler's side climbed to second place in the league-phase standings.

Ibrahim Osman's brace fires Brighton to a 4-0 win against Universitatea Craiova in the UEFA Conference League. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Osman wasted little time making his mark, opening the scoring inside three minutes after Jack Hinshelwood's delivery picked him out unmarked at the far post.

Maxim De Cuyper then doubled the lead in the 33rd minute, before Craiova's Vladimir Screciu was shown a straight red card six minutes later for a dangerous challenge on Matt O'Riley.

Osman shines with 3-goal contributions

The Ghanaian international carried his form into the second half, teeing up Charalampos Kostoulas to make it 3-0 in the 61st minute.

Two minutes later, he completed his brace with a composed individual finish, bringing his total to five goal contributions across four Conference League appearances this season, per Flashscore.

Watch a compilation of Osman's performance against Craiova, as shared on X:

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler was full of praise for the winger's ability to hurt opponents in direct situations.

"We know that his biggest quality is one against one, especially against teams who are sitting in a low block," Hurzeler said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"This is very helpful to have these one-against-one players. He showed a very impressive style today."

Osman responds to Brighton game-time question

When asked whether his performance would earn him a more regular role in the first team, Osman remained composed in his response.

"With that, I think we should leave it to the manager. I try to do my best, game by game, and we see," he told TNT Sports.

Osman joined Brighton from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland in 2024, spending time on loan at Feyenoord, Auxerre and Birmingham City before establishing himself in Hurzeler's plans this season.

He is yet to start a Premier League game for the Seagulls, but his back-to-back strong European outings are building a compelling case for more involvement across all competitions.

Ibrahim Osman flew parents to England

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Osman flew his parents to England to witness his unveiling at Brighton in 2024.

The Ghanaian forward, who has made two appearances for the Black Stars, shared the special moment with his parents as he began his Premier League journey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh