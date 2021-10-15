A judge in the United States has warmed hearts on social media after pardoning a 17-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to speeding

The boy, a high school senior, was arraigned before Judge Carlos Moore for driving 54 mph in a 30 mph zone

After pleading guilty, the boy was asked to write a 500-word essay on the dangers of speeding and do better academically

A judge in the United States, Carlos Moore, has pardoned a 17-year-old boy who was arraigned before him for speeding.

Making the disclosure on his LinkedIn page, Judge Moore said the man pled guilty to speeding while driving 54 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Judge Carlos Moore has been commended for pardoning a 17-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to speeding. Photo credit: Judge Carlos Moore/LinkedIn

In his words:

"Since it was his first offense I decided to put him in my Do Better ASAP (Alternative Sentencing Accountability Program). He’s a high school senior and has several Bs and one C. He also has previously made a 16 on his ACT."

Performing better academically

Judge Moore has challenged the boy to perform better academically and also asked him to write a 500-word essay on the dangers of speeding.

He said:

"As part of his sentence he has to make at least an 18 on ACT, pull the C up to at least a B, write a 500 word essay on dangers of speeding, and he must learn to tie a neck tie."

According to the judge, he also told the boy to see him before his next court appearance so he could teach him how to knot a tie.

In his words:

"Yep he was dressed up for court but had his neck tie pinned on because he does not know how to tie it properly. I told him to make an appointment through my court clerk to see me or Mayor Chuck Espy before he returns to court on March 1st. We will be glad to teach him. Let’s wish him well as he attempts to do better ASAP!"

Social media reacts

LinkedIn users commended the judge for his thoughtfulness. Below are some of the reactions:

Dr. Cynthia Turner Graham said:

"Now, that’s restorative justice at its best! Thank you, Judge Moore!!!"

Ingrid Watkins wrote:

"Awesome example of “my brother’s keeper”!"

Tracy Stith-Johnson said:

"There is power in second chances! Thanks for being a believer."

Sergio Cubillos wrote:

"Great way to curb speeding and to mentor at the same time."

Nixon Winter said:

"Thank you so much for this common sense approach to justice."

