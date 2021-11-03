Celebration as 2 Nurses Who Met at Work During COVID-19 Pandemic Get Engaged

Jacob Young, who met his girlfriend Kelsey Dunlap at a hospital where they work as nurses, romantically proposed to her

Kelsey thought she was picking a patient from the helipad, only for Jacob to surprise her with a ring

She was taken aback by the proposal before emotionally accepting to be his wife

While the COVID-19 pandemic spelled doom and gloom for many people across the globe, some people found a silver lining in it.

Jacob Young romantically proposed to fellow nurse Kelsey Dunlap. Photos: Kelsey Dunlap.

Source: UGC

Two nurses from the US who met during the pandemic have inspired many after getting engaged.

Jacob Young and Kelsey Dunlap, emergency nurses from Georgia, fell in love on the rooftop of the hospital where they work together.

Narrating their incredible engagement story, Kelsey said she thought she thought she was picking up a patient from the helipad on the hospital's roof, but Jacob had a surprise in store for her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Romantic proposal

An adorable video shared by Kelsey captured the unforgettable proposal. The nurse had just arrived on the rooftop with a stretcher and headed towards the helicopter to pick a patient.

However, when the helicopter's door opened, Jacob came around the corner carrying a ring.

"It didn't register what was going on until he dropped to a knee and then it clicked," she revealed.

Kelsey described feeling like the luckiest girl alive.

"The love of my life flew in on a helicopter, dropped to a knee, and made me the luckiest girl on the planet," she wrote on Facebook.

Kelsey expressed feeling stunned by the romantic proposal witnessed by her family, adding that she cannot wait to spend the rest of her life with Jacob, who she described as her best friend.

"I'm still in awe the extent my fiancé went to ensure I was surprised. I can't wait to become Mrs Young and spend forever with my best friend. I love you Jacob Edward Young," she declared.

Messages from netizens

Kelsey's Facebook friends reacted to the romantic proposal by stating:

Madi Baskette:

“This is the most amazing proposal I have ever seen.”

Tiffany Truchan:

“That was epic! Congratulations!”

Haley Cooper:

“Congratulations Kelsey! That is the sweetest proposal ever.”

Unusual proposal

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that an English farmer used an unusual method to propose to his girlfriend.

Lewis White spray-painted his proposal to Emily Francis on cattle they bought together.

He said it was the befitting proposal since she loves the cows.

Source: Yen