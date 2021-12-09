A man identified as Carl Allamby who has been working as a car mechanic for years switched careers and is now a doctor at the age of 47

Carl's over 25 years experience in the automobile business began when he first got a job at the age of 16 at a workshop close to his family's residence in Cleveland, US

Upon gaining grounds in fixing cars, he had sought to expand his business and enrolled for classes but an encounter with a teacher who is a doctor changed everything

It is never too late for one's dream to be achieved irrespective of age, this Carl Allamby's story has demonstrated.

Carl, a resident in Cleveland, US went from fixing people's cars to treating the owners of cars - humans themselves.

An encounter with a doctor inspired his decision to be a doctor Photo Credit: Cleveland.com

BecauseofThemWeCan reports that Carl became an expert diagnostician at the age of 47 after being a car mechanic for several years.

He had first wanted to acquire a business degree

Carl's humble background meant he had to make ends meet at an early age.

While his father worked as a part-time photographer and his mum was a stay-at-home parent, he kick-started his mechanic career at the age of 16.

He got a job at an auto parts store close to his family's residence and from there soon became a boss of his own after mastering the 'how' of fixing cars.

As business boomed, Carl considered expanding his operations and this made him enrol for a business degree.

Carl was reported to have taken night classes.

How he switched careers to being a doctor

Carl's encounter with a teacher, Dr Micah Watts, was the clog in the wheel of his desire to get a business degree and engineered his interest in the medical field, a report by Cleveland.com indicates.

In Carl's words:

“He just lit up when he walked into the room.

“After the first hour of class, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do. I have to go into medicine.’ It was like a light switched on.”

It is noteworthy that the incident happened in the year 2019.

