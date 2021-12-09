Car Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 47 After Over 25 Years of fixing people's cars
- A man identified as Carl Allamby who has been working as a car mechanic for years switched careers and is now a doctor at the age of 47
- Carl's over 25 years experience in the automobile business began when he first got a job at the age of 16 at a workshop close to his family's residence in Cleveland, US
- Upon gaining grounds in fixing cars, he had sought to expand his business and enrolled for classes but an encounter with a teacher who is a doctor changed everything
It is never too late for one's dream to be achieved irrespective of age, this Carl Allamby's story has demonstrated.
Carl, a resident in Cleveland, US went from fixing people's cars to treating the owners of cars - humans themselves.
BecauseofThemWeCan reports that Carl became an expert diagnostician at the age of 47 after being a car mechanic for several years.
He had first wanted to acquire a business degree
Carl's humble background meant he had to make ends meet at an early age.
While his father worked as a part-time photographer and his mum was a stay-at-home parent, he kick-started his mechanic career at the age of 16.
He got a job at an auto parts store close to his family's residence and from there soon became a boss of his own after mastering the 'how' of fixing cars.
As business boomed, Carl considered expanding his operations and this made him enrol for a business degree.
Carl was reported to have taken night classes.
How he switched careers to being a doctor
Carl's encounter with a teacher, Dr Micah Watts, was the clog in the wheel of his desire to get a business degree and engineered his interest in the medical field, a report by Cleveland.com indicates.
In Carl's words:
“He just lit up when he walked into the room.
“After the first hour of class, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do. I have to go into medicine.’ It was like a light switched on.”
It is noteworthy that the incident happened in the year 2019.
Woman celebrates becoming a doctor at age 50
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a woman had become a doctorate graduate at the age of 50. A lady identified as Syndab revealed her mom finally realised her dream.
Taking to Twitter, the young lady shared stunning snaps of her mom and she captioned the post:
"My mom became a doctor at 50! Dreams always come true. Congratulations, beautiful!"
In a comment, Syndab revealed her mother is a single parent of two who quit her job to pursue her doctorate degree. Despite it taking her six and a half years to complete her degree, the beautiful mom succeeded.
