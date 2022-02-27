Elon Musk grants Ukraine access to SpaceX internet service Starlink

Elon Musk has replied to the request of Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation for access to Starlink

Musk let Fedorov know that the satellite internet system was now active in Ukraine and that equipment was on the way

The Starlink internet system will allow Ukraine to remain connected to the internet even if the Russian army destroys the country's local telecom systems

KYIV - South African born billionaire Elon Musk has granted Ukraine access to his cutting edge internet service Starlink.

The internet service Musk's SpaceX satellites to grant internet access. Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov asked Musk for access to the revolutionary internet service in a tweet on Saturday.

Elon Musk has given Ukraine access to his Starlink internet service. Photo credit: @elonmusk

Musk was quick to agree and went even further by promising to deliver additional equipment required for people to access Starlink.

The Starlink internet service is extremely robust and Russia will be unable to disable Ukraine's internet access unless it orchestrates a massive cyber attack on foreign data centres.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk has been building the Starlink internet infrastructure for the past few years. In order to access the service, a special terminal is needed that connects with the Starlink satellites.

The Daily Mail reported that this would ensure Ukraine remains connected to the internet even if Russian forces destroy the country's local telecoms systems.

Russia to lose access to SWIFT following decision by major powers

YEN.com.gh reported that major world powers opposed to Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine have instituted a series of crippling sanctions against Russia.

Banks and financial institutions have been frozen out of the US, UK and European economies. However, they have been criticised for not blocking Russia's access to SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication).

SWIFT is a Belgian cooperative society providing services related to the execution of financial transactions and payments between banks worldwide.

Germany does u-turn on Ukraine, sending anti-tank weapons instead of 5k helmets

Earlier in the week, Germany announced that it would be sending helmets to Ukraine to help soldiers and citizens resist the Russian invasion.

However, following widespread outcry the country had done a dramatic u-turn and cancelled the shipment of helmets.

Instead, they are now arming the Ukrainians with anti-tank weapons systems and missiles. According to Business Insider, the German government will supply Ukraine with 1 000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles, a powerful anti-air weapon system.

