Fenty billionaire and singer, Rihanna, has once again set tongues wagging on social media over yet another look

The expectant mum was among the guests who attended the Oscars afterparty and her outfit is yet another buzz-worthy look

Only a while ago, she attended the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week in a sheer look that attracted criticisms

Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna Robyn Fenty, is living her best life as a pregnant woman and from the look of things, she is definitely tuning out any noise from the haters.

The singer attended the high-profile party in a black attire. Photo credit: @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Redefining maternity fashion

The Fenty mogul who has always been considered a fashion icon in her own rights, took things up a notch when she debuted her baby bump to the world.

In just a few months, the 34-year-old hitmaker has redefined maternity fashion in a brazen and self-loving approach that has left many in awe - and others, interestingly, appalled.

But despite the criticisms that have trailed some of her daring looks - many of which comprises of her showing off her baby bump in revealing outfits - the fashionista stays true to glowing herself.

Rihanna's Oscars afterparty look

At the recently-concluded Oscar awards, Rihanna stepped out for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's star-studded Oscars afterparty, in yet another eye-popping ensemble.

She was spotted in a turtleneck Valentino gown with a black sheer, bandeau-baring top and a sequined skirt.

Beneath the voluminous organza sleeves, Rihanna wore bedazzled black opera gloves that peeked through the mesh fabric.

The singer accessorised with black-and-white statement earrings and white sneakers. Her long, dark hair was styled into a unique zig-zag part.

See full look below:

It's a challenge but also fun, Rihanna on being pregnant and staying stylish

Pregnant superstar Rihanna is embracing her new body while remaining true to herself.

The fashion icon opened up on Friday night during her Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles about styling her new figure.

She said it is fun, yet, a challenge to showcase her diverse style while with a child in an interview with People.

Source: YEN.com.gh