Veteran basketballer Shaquille O'Neal reminisced the mistakes he made in his past marriage and shared he was living a double life

He said his ex-wife Shaunie whom he shares four kids was a lovely wife who upheld the views she made on their wedding day

His ex-wife is set to walk down the aisle after getting engaged to US pastor Keion Henderson

Basketballer Shaquille O'Neal has opened up about what led to her marriage to ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal ending.

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal praises ex-wife for upholding vows

The two got married in 2002, split in 2009 and were divorced in 2011. O'Neal said that his ex-wife did everything she was supposed to do but he never played his part in making the marriage work.

During a podcast interview with The Pivot Podcast, the renowned baskteballer talked about his career, relationships and the top things he regrets in his life.

"I've never talked about this, and I'm glad you guys asked because I don't mind talking about this, but I was bad. She was awesome. She really was. It was all me," he said.

The 50-year-old said that he was taking the blame for their marriage ending although he declined to say what he was doing that led to him and his ex-wife and the mother of his four children ending their marriage.

"Sometimes when you live that double life, you get caught up. I'm not going to say it was her; it was all me. She did exactly what she was supposed to do and gave me beautiful kids, take care of the house, and take care of the corporate stuff. It was just all me. Sometimes, when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can't really come back from that," further said.

He however wished his ex well now that she is preparing to walk down the aisle with American pastor Keion Henderson. The two began dating in February 2020 and got engaged in late 2021.

