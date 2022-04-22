Janelle Monáe came out as non-binary and said she needed to find the correct answers for who she was before saying it to the world

Monáe came out in 2018 as a pansexual and she opened up on Red Table Talk that she does not consider herself a woman, solely

The 36-year-old also said she does not look at people using gender lenses as that gives her an opportunity to fall in love with people's spirits

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

US singer and actress Janelle Monáe has announced that she is non-binary and said that she does not consider herself a woman, solely.

US singer Janelle Monáe. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Janelle Monáe on her self-discovery

Monáe was on April 20 interviewed on an episode of Red Table Talk and she was asked to say what she considers her truth.

This was her explanation for a 2018 interview she did with Rolling Stone where she came out as pansexual and said that she had initially identified as a bisexual until she read about pansexuality and realised that was what she identified with.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Yoga hitmaker opened up about her journey in self-discovery on Jada Pinkett Smith's show and who she considers herself to be.

"I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ If I am from God, I am everything. I am everything, but I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything beyond the binary," she said.

She later narrated that she needed to work on herself first and get the things she needed for herself that she could share with the world, and that's why she had to get correct answers about who she was first.

Monáe added that she sees the energy of people over their gender.

“I don’t see how you identify. And I feel like that opens you up to fall in love with whoever, with any beautiful spirit," she added.

However, she has not changed her pronouns and is still referred to as she/her.

Moesha Boduong Lands First Movie Role After Long Absence From The Screen

Meanwhile, former slay-queen-turned-to-Christ, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has hit the ground running by returning to the screens and landing her first movie role after a long absence.

The actress, in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, was starring in a movie alongside popular Kumawood star, Big Akwes.

Moesha and Big Akwes were seen seated in what looked like a living room as they conversed with each other.

Source: YEN.com.gh