Former US first lady Michelle Obama has celebrated TV talk show host Oprah Winfrey in a beautiful social media post

The mother of two praised Oprah, saying she has been a wonderful friend to both her and her husband, Barack Obama

Michelle pointed out that the celebrated TV host has always validated projects she undertakes and they have been a success

Former US President Barack Obama's wife Michelle Obama has honoured television personality, Oprah Winfrey, in a moving post.

Michelle Obama celebrated Oprah Winfrey in a heartwarming post. Photo: Michelle Obama

Michelle took to her Facebook, posting a lengthy and heartwarming message celebrating Oprah, saying she has a remarkable legacy.

The former US first lady noted Oprah has been such a wonderful friend to Obama and her over the years.

She anoints it

She wrote:

"When Oprah connects with something, a person, a book, a song, an idea—she makes sure to shine her light on it. She validates it. She anoints it. People know that when Oprah is involved, there is no pretence, no fluff—whether it’s her work in arts and media or her philanthropic work on health care, food equity, and more."

Post below:

Michelle praised Oprah saying:

"Every project she touches follows the same pattern, asking us to think critically about our society and how it works, reminding us of our common humanity, and challenging us to take our victories and failures, our pride and vulnerability—and make it all seen."

