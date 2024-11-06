The University of Cape Coast Chancellor Sam Jonah has proposed a mandatory one-year military service for Ghanaians aged 19 and above

Speaking at UPSA, he suggested Ghana models its National Service Scheme on countries like Finland, South Korea, and Israel

He believes this reform would enhance character-building and transform the national service and the education system

The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sam Jonah, has called for one year of compulsory military service for persons 18 years of age and above.

The accomplished businessman proposed that Ghana’s National Service Scheme be modelled after those of countries like Finland, South Korea, and Israel, where young people spend a year in military service.

Ghanaian businessman calls for one-year mandatory military service for young people to instill discipline. Photo credit: @Nipah Dennis (Getty Images) & @sikaofficial1 (X)

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Sam Jonah said this would help raise more disciplined, confident and resilient youth for the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 5, as the keynote speaker at an event at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Sam Jonah said such a strategy would transform the national service and education framework.

“The concept of national service, while commendable, must be looked at critically to ensure the building of character in all our youth. In this regard, I strongly suggest that we model our national service on similar ones in Finland, South Korea, Israel, and other nations where all graduates and persons aged over 19 serve in the military for a year.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Sam Jonah's views

Several people commented on the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on his social media page. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions. Read them below:

@DerrickingW said:

"Interesting perspective from Sir Samuel Jonah! 👀 Compulsory military service could definitely bring a new level of discipline and patriotism among graduates. But is Ghana ready for that kind of shift?"

@Nana_Bamfi said:

"This is a positive remark and it shouldn’t be limited to the military service only but the other security services to enhance security consciousness among Ghanaians. Moreso, a compulsory first aid tuition and application should be inculcated into our service as well. LivesMatter."

@Jacob_Nzuma wrote:

"Brilliant…but if my memory serves me right, it was tried in the 70’s or 80’s and it was greatly resisted hence stopped. I stand to be corrected though but its still a great idea if you ask me. 🙏"

@timelesscitizen said:

"I don't see any discipline in the current crop of military personnel. Not a good idea."

@HymnsPaul wrote:

"More reason to love Ken Agyapong. I believe Dr Bawumia will implement this when elected❤️🙏"

@OmriKeturah said:

"Has he seen the military lately? Unless compulsory Bus Stop Boys nothing else will be effective"

National Service Scheme to explore international deployments

The Director of Corporate Affairs of the National Service Scheme disclosed they may start posting personnel abroad to countries as part of a new programme.

He said this is part of the scheme's 10-year policy, which will inform strategic deployments,

The international deployment will involve collaboration with these countries for personnel exchanges.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh