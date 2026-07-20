US Vice-President JD Vance announced the birth of his fourth child on the morning of Sunday, July 19, 2026

The birth marks the first time a sitting vice-president has had a child while in office in more than 150 years

Vance had previously written about Usha's change of heart on having a fourth child following the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk

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US Vice-President JD Vance and his wife Usha have welcomed their fourth child, born on the morning of July 19.

Vance confirmed the news in a statement on social media, saying both Usha and the newborn were in good health.

JD Vance and Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child, a Boy Named Alec Neel Vance

Source: Getty Images

"Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," the vice-president wrote, also extending his gratitude to the military doctors and staff at Walter Reed Medical Center who attended to the birth.

AP reported that the arrival of the baby named Alec Neel Vance is the first instance in more than 150 years of a baby being born to a sitting US vice-president while in office, marking a notable moment in American political history.

The Vances already have three children together: Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and four-year-old Mirabel.

Usha Vance, born Usha Chilukuri, grew up in the working-class suburbs of San Diego, California. Her parents, a mechanical engineer and a molecular biologist, had emigrated to the United States from Andhra Pradesh, India.

She first met JD Vance in 2010 while both were students at Yale Law School, where they connected through a discussion group focused on social decline in white America.

Charlie Kirk's Death and the Decision to Have Another Child

The birth carries personal significance beyond the political milestone. In his recently published book, Vance revealed that Usha had initially been reluctant to have a fourth child.

Her position shifted, he wrote, following the death of conservative influencer and close friend Charlie Kirk.

"Not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," Vance wrote. "One life was stolen from us, but another was given."

Vance has been among the most vocal figures in the Trump administration on the issue of birth rates, regularly calling on Americans to have more children as part of a broader conservative push on demographic policy.

Source: YEN.com.gh