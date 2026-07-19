Loud Silence Media founder Kevin Taylor shared a campaign poster on Facebook on July 19, purporting to show an interest in the NPP National Chairman position

Taylor has maintained a turbulent public relationship with the NPP despite claiming he remains a loyal member of the party

In a statement on July 18, Taylor addressed efforts to undermine his standing and his ties to the opposition New Patriotic Party

Founder of Loud Silence Media, Kevin Taylor, is courting more controversy about his loyalty to the New Patriotic Party by signalling an intent to contest the party's National Chairman Position.

Taylor has long maintained that he remains a member of the party, which he has had a rocky relationship with in public.

Kevin Taylor Eyes NPP National Chairman Position, Shares First Campaign Poster Amid Loyalty Concerns

Source: Getty Images

It remains unclear if he will follow through on his posturing online after sharing a campaign poster on Facebook on July 19, describing his supposed bid as a call to action.

In a statement on July 18, Taylor suggested that all his actions towards the NPP were from a place of loyalty.

He also acknowledged ongoing plans to discredit him and his links to the opposition party.

"This is their pain, but I will never leave the party until I contribute to its total collapse and the reformation of a universally inclusive one with superior leadership, values, and vision for Ghana."

When he returned to Ghana after the National Democratic Congress won the 2024 election, he mocked the NPP as weak after some NPP supporters had publicly warned him never to enter.

Taylor, who built a reputation for aggressive political commentary targeting senior NPP figures from his base in the US, shared the post on his media platform With All Due Respect on Facebook.

In the post, Taylor wrote:

"8 Years in Power the NPP Couldn't Do Foko. What can they do now that We determined to keep them in Opposition for 42 years?"

"Imagine One Man sitting on your happiness for 8 years with all the powers and about to do same for 42 years with No Power? Lol, Mo Bleedi."

The remarks appear crafted to simultaneously dismiss the NPP's tenure in government and celebrate the return of the NDC to power, framing the opposition's current position as one of prolonged irrelevance.

For years, his broadcasts drew the ire of NPP supporters, with some publicly stating he should avoid returning to the country.

Paul Afoko formally announces comeback

Earlier this week, YEN.com.gh reported that former NPP national chairman Paul Afoko formally declared his intention to contest for the party's national chairmanship.

Afoko said his decision followed extensive consultations with grassroots members, regional leaders, MPs, women, youth, and party elders.

The former chairman called for renewed leadership rooted in the founding values and democratic ideals of the NPP. The national elections for the party will take place on September 19.

Source: YEN.com.gh