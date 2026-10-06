Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Mist is expected over forest and mountainous areas, with isolated rain possible along the Western Coast

Thunderstorms and rain are likely later in the day across the north, transition, middle and coastal sectors

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to a mixed morning before conditions shift significantly later in the day.

According to GMet, most parts of the country will wake up to partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Forest zones and mountainous areas are likely to experience mist in the early hours.

Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of rain and thunderstorms today, October 6, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents along the western coast should also brace for the possibility of isolated rainfall.

Afternoon weather conditions across Ghana

As the day progresses, sunnier spells are expected to emerge across all sectors of the country.

However, GMet has cautioned that the improved sunshine will not last uninterrupted.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms and rain remain likely during the afternoon and evening, particularly over the northern, transition, middle, and coastal sectors of Ghana.

Ghanaians are advised to stay attentive to changing weather conditions throughout the day, especially those travelling or working in areas prone to flash flooding during periods of heavy rain.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for this week

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had scheduled a planned maintenance exercise affecting several parts of the country during the week starting October 5.

The power distributor had issued a notice over the weekend confirming that the outages would run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

ECG had also acknowledged the disruption the outages might cause and expressed regret over any inconvenience to customers.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh