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Ireland Publishes Full List of 37 Occupations Foreigners Cannot Get Employment Permits For
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Ireland Publishes Full List of 37 Occupations Foreigners Cannot Get Employment Permits For

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment released the Ineligible Occupations List, barring non-EEA nationals from 37 job categories
  • The government cited sufficient availability of local and European Economic Area workers as the basis for blocking employment permits in those roles
  • Foreigners seeking work in Ireland outside the restricted categories must still meet additional requirements before securing a permit

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Ireland has formally published a comprehensive list of occupations for which non-European Economic Area (EEA) nationals will not be granted employment permits, with the government pointing to an adequate local labour supply as the reason behind the restrictions

Ireland employment permit, jobs unavailable to non-EEA nationals, 37 restricted occupations, Ireland work visa requirements, General Employment Permit Ireland, Labour Market Needs Test, jobs for foreign workers in Ireland, work opportunities in Ireland
Ireland’s Ineligible Occupations List bars non-EEA nationals from 37 job categories, while workers in other roles face further employment permit requirements. Image credit: PA Images/Alamy
Source: UGC

The Ineligible Occupations List (IOL), maintained by Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, identifies roles where evidence suggests that enough Irish and European Economic Area workers are already available.

Any occupation that appears on the list is automatically excluded from the employment permit system, regardless of individual circumstances.

Jobs on Ireland's ineligible occupations list

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The 37 occupations barred from the employment permit system are:

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1. Managers in Hospitality and Leisure Services

2. Managers in Health and Care Services

3. Managers in Other Services

4. Therapy Professionals

5. Welfare Professionals

6. Draughtspersons and Related Architectural Technicians

7. Health Associate Professionals

8. Welfare and Housing Associate Professionals

9. Protective Service Occupations

10. Sports and Fitness Occupations

11. Legal Associate Professionals

12. Sales, Marketing and Related Associate Professionals

13. Public Services and Other Associate Professionals

14. Administrative Occupations: Government and Related Organisations

15. Administrative Occupations: Finance

16. Administrative Occupations: Records

17. Other Administrative Occupations

18. Administrative Occupations: Office Managers and Supervisors

19. Secretarial and Related Occupations

20. Agricultural and Related Trades

21. Vehicle Trades

22. Electrical and Electronic Trades

23. Construction and Building Trades

24. Textiles and Garments Trades

25. Leisure and Travel Services

26. Hairdressers and Related Services

27. Housekeeping and Related Services

28. Cleaning and Housekeeping Managers and Supervisors

29. Sales Assistants and Retail Cashiers

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30. Sales Related Occupations

31. Sales Supervisors

32. Customer Service Occupations

33. Customer Service Managers and Supervisors

34. Process Operatives

35. Plant and Machine Operatives

36. Assemblers and Routine Operatives

37. Construction Operatives

How Ireland's employment permit system works

Occupations that do not appear on the IOL are not automatically open to foreign applicants.

In most cases, employers must first complete a Labour Market Needs Test, which requires demonstrating that no suitable Irish or EEA candidate was available to fill the role.

Once that requirement is satisfied, applicants may qualify for a General Employment Permit.

The distinction carries particular weight for African migrants and others exploring employment routes into Ireland.

High-demand sectors such as technology, certain healthcare specialisms, and select engineering disciplines remain outside the IOL's scope and can still be accessed through the permit system, provided all qualifying conditions are met.

Ireland, Irish government, General Employment Permit, Ireland Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, salary requirement, foreign nationals
Ireland increases salary requirement for foreigners applying for work permits in the country. Photo credit: Liam McBurney-PA Images & Kinga Krzeminsk/Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

Ireland increases salary requirement for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland introduced a higher minimum salary requirement for foreign workers applying for a General Employment Permit.

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The new rule affects non-EU/EEA nationals planning to work in Ireland under the General Employment Permit route.

Under the revised requirement, eligible applicants must now earn at least €36,605 per year, up from the previous threshold of €34,000 (equivalent to GH₵449,650.00).

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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