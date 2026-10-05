Ireland Publishes Full List of 37 Occupations Foreigners Cannot Get Employment Permits For
- Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment released the Ineligible Occupations List, barring non-EEA nationals from 37 job categories
- The government cited sufficient availability of local and European Economic Area workers as the basis for blocking employment permits in those roles
- Foreigners seeking work in Ireland outside the restricted categories must still meet additional requirements before securing a permit
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Ireland has formally published a comprehensive list of occupations for which non-European Economic Area (EEA) nationals will not be granted employment permits, with the government pointing to an adequate local labour supply as the reason behind the restrictions
The Ineligible Occupations List (IOL), maintained by Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, identifies roles where evidence suggests that enough Irish and European Economic Area workers are already available.
Any occupation that appears on the list is automatically excluded from the employment permit system, regardless of individual circumstances.
Jobs on Ireland's ineligible occupations list
The 37 occupations barred from the employment permit system are:
1. Managers in Hospitality and Leisure Services
2. Managers in Health and Care Services
3. Managers in Other Services
4. Therapy Professionals
5. Welfare Professionals
6. Draughtspersons and Related Architectural Technicians
7. Health Associate Professionals
8. Welfare and Housing Associate Professionals
9. Protective Service Occupations
10. Sports and Fitness Occupations
11. Legal Associate Professionals
12. Sales, Marketing and Related Associate Professionals
13. Public Services and Other Associate Professionals
14. Administrative Occupations: Government and Related Organisations
15. Administrative Occupations: Finance
16. Administrative Occupations: Records
17. Other Administrative Occupations
18. Administrative Occupations: Office Managers and Supervisors
19. Secretarial and Related Occupations
20. Agricultural and Related Trades
21. Vehicle Trades
22. Electrical and Electronic Trades
23. Construction and Building Trades
24. Textiles and Garments Trades
25. Leisure and Travel Services
26. Hairdressers and Related Services
27. Housekeeping and Related Services
28. Cleaning and Housekeeping Managers and Supervisors
29. Sales Assistants and Retail Cashiers
30. Sales Related Occupations
31. Sales Supervisors
32. Customer Service Occupations
33. Customer Service Managers and Supervisors
34. Process Operatives
35. Plant and Machine Operatives
36. Assemblers and Routine Operatives
37. Construction Operatives
How Ireland's employment permit system works
Occupations that do not appear on the IOL are not automatically open to foreign applicants.
In most cases, employers must first complete a Labour Market Needs Test, which requires demonstrating that no suitable Irish or EEA candidate was available to fill the role.
Once that requirement is satisfied, applicants may qualify for a General Employment Permit.
The distinction carries particular weight for African migrants and others exploring employment routes into Ireland.
High-demand sectors such as technology, certain healthcare specialisms, and select engineering disciplines remain outside the IOL's scope and can still be accessed through the permit system, provided all qualifying conditions are met.
Ireland increases salary requirement for foreigners
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland introduced a higher minimum salary requirement for foreign workers applying for a General Employment Permit.
The new rule affects non-EU/EEA nationals planning to work in Ireland under the General Employment Permit route.
Under the revised requirement, eligible applicants must now earn at least €36,605 per year, up from the previous threshold of €34,000 (equivalent to GH₵449,650.00).
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh