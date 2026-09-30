US Introduces New Website for Visa, Passport and Essential Services

President Donald Trump unveiled America.gov, a new AI-powered platform designed to replace thousands of separate US government websites

The platform allows users to type questions in plain language and receive instant official responses without navigating complex government portals

Visa and passport queries are among the key federal services the administration highlighted as priority use cases at launch

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President Donald Trump has launched America.gov, an artificial intelligence-powered website intended to serve as a single digital entry point for Americans seeking federal government services.

The platform was announced as a direct response to the difficulty citizens face when trying to locate official information scattered across thousands of separate government websites, forms, and agency portals.

President Donald Trump launches America.gov, an AI-powered hub offering instant official answers on federal services, including visa and passport queries too. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the White House, Americans currently spend billions of hours each year navigating this fragmented system.

How America.gov works

Rather than directing users through multiple portals with varying navigation structures, the new platform allows visitors to type questions in plain, everyday language and receive instant official responses.

The underlying AI interprets each query and surfaces relevant government guidance, removing the need to locate specific forms or identify which agency handles a particular service.

"Anyone who has used Grok or Gemini or ChatGPT will understand instantly," Trump said in remarks connected to the launch.

The administration described the platform's design philosophy as organising services around the user rather than around the internal structure of individual federal agencies, a significant departure from how government digital services have historically been built.

One entry point for federal services

Officials said America.gov is intended to cover a broad range of federal services. Visa and passport-related queries were among the specific use cases highlighted at launch, though the administration indicated the platform would expand to cover services handled by multiple agencies.

The White House said the goal is to give any citizen a single starting point, regardless of which department ultimately handles their request.

The website is live and accessible at america.gov.

US announces visa restrictions targeting 14 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has announced visa restrictions on foreign officials in 14 countries.

This comes as these countries have been identified as failing to cooperate in the resolution of international parental child abduction cases, with Egypt being the only African nation on the list.

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Source: YEN.com.gh